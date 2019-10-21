Gutfeld on Tulsi and Hillary's battle for America

Tulsi and Hillary. It's still on. And Tulsi's winning.

"People warned me in 2016 that my endorsement of Bernie Sanders would be the "end" of my political career," Gabbard said. "If you stand up against Hillary, they will destroy you and discredit your message, but here is the truth. They will not intimidate us," Gabbard said this week.

She's like a Hawaiian Sarah Connor.

Even Trump weighed in, saying, "Hillary Clinton, if you've heard of her, is the one who's accusing everyone of being a Russian agent."

LIZ PEEK: DO HILLARY CLINTON'S TULSI GABBARD ATTACKS SIGNAL ANOTHER PRESIDENTIAL RUN – AND LOSS?

Ah, Hillary Clinton, if you've heard of her.

Meanwhile, an MSNBC panel mocked Tulsi for not denying she was a Russian asset.

"She never denied being a Russian asset ... that's one aspect that was missing from her response," an MSNBC guest said to laughs from her fellow panelists.

What a moronic giggle fest.

Sorry, Tulsi's not an asset. But what a set of asses.

Speaking of which, here's Joy Behar.

"She hasn't denied it," Behar said. "She's just going after Hillary. I just think that she could be a useful idiot the way that Trump is a useful idiot to the Russians."

Joy calling someone an idiot? I'd say that's the pot calling the kettle black, but pots have a higher I.Q.

This feud draws quite the contrast.

If there's anyone who reminds you of the past, one of murky sleaze, it's a Clinton. Their favorite smear: "Russian asset."

They said Trump was one, and now they're saying it's a young, clear-eyed female vet who served her country while rejecting conventional ideologies. There's lots to disagree with Tulsi on, but at least you know she's real. Which is why Democrats fear her. The party of identity politics can't figure her identity out.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

Maybe that's why so many Republicans like her. She isn't manufactured to please the bots at MSNBC.

But Hillary is. Her bitter idiotic commentary keeps reminding you of why Trump won.

Think about it. She claims this so-called Russian asset would split the Democratic vote if she went rogue. No.

She'd likely pull more Republicans than Democrats. Despite what Hillary claims, Tulsi's no Jill Stein. She's sane, a vet with a libertarian bent. One who's not to the left of Democrats, but to the right.

Not only is Hillary stupidly wrong about Tulsi, she makes it clear who the Republican asset really is.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's Hillary. Every time she opens her mouth, she makes the Democrats look sad.

Are we sure she's not on Trump's payroll?

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on October 21, 2019.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY GREG GUTFELD