Gutfeld on Trump dumping the WHO

Well, the big orange meanie strikes again!

"I'm instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus," President Trump announced at a Tuesday press conference. "Had the WHO done its job to get medical experts into China to objectively assess the situation on the ground and to call out China's lack of transparency, the outbreak could have been contained at its source with very little death."

As if on cue, the media spewed.

"This is an attempt by the president to steer you away from his own actions," CNN's John King said. The network's Jim Acosta chimed in, "If you go through the scapegoats that he’s blamed for this coronavirus pandemic, the WHO, members of the news media, Democrats in Congress."

It's a reaction we've come to expect from the children in the room, none of whom cared much about the pandemic because they were too busy smoking the crack pipe of impeachment.

Are you surprised by Trump's actions? Are you like the media, in which every day is the first day of Trump's presidency?

No. You get it. Trump's strategy, from day one, has been based on incentives.

He asks how can we expect the WHO to do better if it's going to get our millions anyway.

The WHO is like everything in Trump's orbit. He's going to kick its tires, demand oversight, threaten to pull out. Nothing is off-limits, especially an organization notorious for abuse.

Trump just spanked its leadership, which spent lavishly on travel just to be China's mouthpiece. If their house isn't in order, why are we paying their rent?

It's a good question, one the media won't ask.

Of course, they pretend this is the end of the process when it's really the start. Trump is shaking the box to see what happens next. It's not new. And it works.

This is why, in endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden, President Obama spent 12 minutes saying nothing.

The endorsement hinged on personality: Trump is mean. But Joe is nice. Unless your name is Tara.

The problem with Barack's endorsement? The proof!

Does the stock market crash when Trump reams Acosta? Does unemployment rise when Trump invents new nicknames?

Nope. All Obama had was a complaint as gray as he is.

Yeah, we get it. Mr. Trump is mean. But he's mean on our behalf.

And the media implode because Trump dares to demand competence from people soaking us for millions.

I guess if it were Biden, Mr. Nice Guy would have just sniffed their hair and called it a day.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on April 15, 2020.

