Gutfeld on San Francisco teacher claiming Bernie Sanders in mittens at inauguration embodies 'White privilege'

What do you see when you see an older man in giant mittens?

If you say, "Mike Tyson at a rematch," you'd be right.

It’s the same, if you said, "Bernie Sanders at the inauguration."

But if you say, "ah, that’s proof of white privilege," you're an attention-seeking teacher pushing a mind-cult.

SAN FRANCISCO TEACHER SAYS BERNIE SANDERS' MITTENS EPITOMIZED WHITE 'MALE PRIVILEGE'

A public school teacher, writing in an op-ed for the San Francisco Chronicle, says that Bernie’s mittens and puffy jacket on inauguration day embodied White, male, and class privilege. (She left out bald and near-sighted privilege.) But his apparel at that event proved systemic racism.

So, how do you know when you're in a cult?

When one claim addresses every aspect of life.

If you can see white privilege anywhere, then you've got it on the brain.

TEACHER WHO MADE BERNIE SANDERS' MITTENS NOW WORKING WITH VERMONT TEDDY BEAR COMPANY TO MAKE MORE

Did you know acronyms are racist?

The San Francisco school district renamed its arts department because acronyms arise from white supremacy.

"VAPA" had stood for "Visual and Performing Arts." But, they add, acronyms also express White privilege qualities: like individualism, perfectionism, objectivity. -- Those are White privilege qualities!

So in this world where polarization is the word of the day -- why spread more polarizing dogma?

Because that sells. Every idea is reduced to a click-bait thesis. And it’s killing us.

Literally.

One of the most obvious findings in social science: reductions in effective policing correlate with rising crime. Less cops, more crime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

The reductions in policing were obviously linked to cries of systemic racism. But now you see that the dramatic rise in victims who are Black.

So while it’s a laugh to think mittens are racist -- after 2020 the joke isn't that funny anymore.

You wonder how long a country can endure when everything in it is deemed racist.

Billions of dollars in businesses were burned to the ground last summer. And some were minority-owned businesses, too.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I bet some of them even sold jackets and mittens at affordable prices.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on "The Five" on February 2, 2021.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM GREG GUTFELD