Gutfeld on the man who saved his puppy from an alligator

Talk about snatching victory from the jaws of defeat -- or a puppy from the jaws of an alligator.

Here’s Richard Wilbanks in his backyard, caught on camera by the Florida Wildlife Federation, plunging into a pond to rescue his puppy from said alligator.

He risks life and limb, attempting to pry the helpless mutt out of the maw of the scaly monster....and all without even losing his cigar!

I'm sure when most people in the media saw this they thought, “Hmm.., sure he might have saved that puppy, but his smoking is no example for our youth. I wonder who he voted for?”

FLORIDA MAN SAVES DOG FROM ALLIGATOR, SMOKES CIGAR THE WHOLE TIME

But Rich doesn't even break a sweat, or lose his ash -- He deserves the Emmy, not New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

So, yes, this isn't an “Animals Are Great” segment, it’s more like, humans are great. Or maybe "badass dudes from Florida are great." -- It's about time. They do get a bad rap.

So what could this be an analogy for?

Is Wilbanks a metaphor for America trying to wrestle a stolen election back from the swamp?

Or is it Trump trying to snatch America back from the jaws of media elites? They are kind of reptilian, now that I think about it!

Or is the canine actually Joe Biden? And the reptile the far left Dems -- which is why we must keep the Senate, or Joe (that sad puppy) will be eaten alive.

Or, maybe the alligator’s just peckish and the puppy is lucky he's got an owner with stones the size of Mt. Rushmore. Right Rich?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Here’s what he said:

All of sudden an alligator just came out from under the water and grabbed little Gunnar. Had him back in the water and was swimming off with him. It all happened so fast that, fortunately, I didn’t have a lot of time to think, it was just the instinct of saving Gunnar. Because he’s such a wonderful little puppy and I just wasn’t going to let that alligator have him!

There you go.

So, whenever you're thinking that you're not up to the day's unseen challenges, think of this guy…

I'm sure Wilbanks wasn't expecting to react that way to that event.

But he did.

Because he didn't think.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He just did.

Not bad advice for all of us, especially me.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on November 23, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM GREG GUTFELD