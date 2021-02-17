Gutfeld on woke schools in America

You’ve heard a lot about "systemic racism" in the media. America is systemically racist -- and if you don’t agree, then you’re proof of the problem.

It’s an accusation that prevents you from mounting a defense.

Which leads to actual systemic racism in our education system, as it pretends to eradicate hate.

One New York City school has asked parents to rank their actual whiteness from white supremacy to white abolitionist. How’s that not systemic racism? And if you disagree, aren’t you also proof of the problem?

WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE DITCHED BY WOKE TEACHERS OVER ‘MISOGYNY, RACISM’

Meanwhile, the Oregon Department of Education concluded that asking students to "show their work" in math class is evidence of white supremacy.

This would all be laughable. If it weren't so damaging. On global math rankings, America is 25th. And who's on top in reading science and math? China.

So instead of lessons in something that matters, we let wokadiles gobble up our kids.

Then there are the woke teachers who have probably never read Shakespeare, demanding that they cut him from courses -- because Willie is a tool of white oppression. Why? Because he's white. It’s really that simple!

And remember that San Francisco school board wanting to rename all those schools -- like Lincoln and Washington -- to more woke folk?

We laughed. But they were serious.

They've delayed reopening classrooms to tackle this priority.

Now that’s just of few examples. It’s way worse…

Wokeness has become the new curriculum -- race warfare using identity politics to give power to a clique of petty dictators.

It’s brainwashing that actually washes away the brains.

They're spending your tax dollars to make your kid dumber. Heck, CNN can do that for free.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on "The Five" on February 17, 2021.

