Gutfeld on the Mueller hearings

So can you repeat the question, sir?

"This is very, very painful." Those aren't my words, but David Axelrod tweeting about the House hearings questioning former Special Counsel Robert Mueller about his Russia probe.

As much as they hoped for a 12-alarm fire, all Democrats got was a damp sparkler.

They wanted "The Empire Strikes Back" but got a re-run of "Matlock." They wanted a Super Bowl. Instead, they got a test pattern.

"It was a disaster for the Democrats," Chris Wallace said on Fox News Channel.

Yeesh. But don't just take it from him. I had to watch it too.

I had no choice. It was on at the gym, and it was either that or "Real Housewives."

If you did a shot every time Mueller said "could you repeat the question," you'd be dead.

That's not Mueller's fault. It's Democrats still intent on reliving the past, hoping the ending changes. But it can't.

They're like a guy who got dumped and thinks playing "their song" over and over might rekindle the romance.

The conclusion? Same as before.

Mueller said Trump's not guilty. But Democrats want him to go beyond that and say, OK, Trump may not be guilty, but that doesn't mean he's innocent.

That is, Trump wasn't exonerated. But exoneration? Declaring someone innocent isn't possible.

And so a 400-page lump, crafted by unhappy agenda-driven staffers, collapsed like a bad soufflé.

As Trump continues to unleash an economy that lifts all boats, his adversaries sit stranded, arms flailing, going nowhere, stuck in the past as the future starts looking like 2016 all over again.

Democrats wanted so badly for Mueller to give his report life. Instead, he took it to the woods and shot it.

