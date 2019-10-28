Gutfeld on the media's response to al-Baghdadi's death

It's a great day when a fiend is chased into a hole and blown to bits.

But you wouldn't know it from our media.

The Washington Post marked the death of the Islamic State's leader with this headline: "Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies."

JOHNNY 'JOEY' JONES: CELEBRATE BAGHDADI'S DEATH — AND AMERICA'S RESOLVE TO FIGHT TERROR

Yep. He's described not as a rapist and mass murderer, but as an austere religious scholar.

They later changed it, not because they realized it was obscene, but because they got caught.

That's our media. Even in big moments, they look small.

Baghdadi took his kids with him when he blew himself up. I guess that makes him a family man, too.

From now on, whenever the Post judges President Trump's words, let's remind them that they called a deviant fiend an "austere religious scholar."

The upside: it led to a fun Twitter contest for other Post obituaries.

"Adolf Hitler, passionate community planner and dynamic public speaker, dies at 56."

"Acclaimed mass transit administrator Benito Mussolini, dead at 61."

"Jeffrey Dahmer, lover of exotic cuisine, dies at 34."

The ISIS spokesman also got killed. Or, as the Post would say, "Another outspoken activist silenced by Trump."

So, as people cheered, the media smeared.

They can't cut the guy one break.

And at the World Series, the D.C. crowd heckled Trump.

What a contrast. As America cheers a victory over terror, swamp fans boo the guy bringing the news.

But it's a risk an outsider takes when he shows up in a place full of journalists and bureaucrats.

If you play the same tune 24/7, life has a way of mocking the song.

But it's all good. It's even all great.

Terrorism will never die, but at least be glad that one terrorist did.

And our hero dog will recover, even if the media won't.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on October 28, 2019.

