Gutfeld on the MAGA teen video

It exploded over all Twitter: Kids in MAGA hats taunting a Native American man.

Well, not so fast.

Soon after, other tape surfaced - where it appears the teens were doing cheers, when approached by the drummer who beat the instrument in their faces.

This was after different activists had approached and harassed the teens.

So with more info: this new story seems different than the old story.

How did this happen?

Well, first the media embraced this story because that’s what we do. We can’t resist being first!

And it provided the media's favorite villain: that red cap. Because, for the press- you can't spell hate, without hat!

And the media knew this story also distracted from the BuzzFeed mess - so it was a nice break from their own humiliation.

I saw the story unfold, and trusting my own eyes – I saw obnoxious teens. My chaperone instinct kicked in: meaning, if I'm critiquing libs all day, I should police my own side too.

By the way: isn't that the big question here? Where were the chaperones? That seems weird.

Anyway, I said the kids should apologize. But maybe it should be me, for jumping the gun.

However - I do know this: the story has changed once. And it’s gonna change again.

Which is why it’s up to us – and to me – not to take the bait when we're bored (or possibly drinking) on a Saturday afternoon.

I’ve said it before: always be skeptical. Nobody knows where a story goes …

That's great advice I gave.

Next time I'll take it.

