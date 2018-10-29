Gutfeld on the link between language and violence

Well, that didn’t take long.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif: “No one sets the tone more than the president of the United States. And the tone that he sets is one of division, often one of hatred.”

Howard Dean: “This has now become a struggle about good versus evil, and the president of the United States is evil.”

GQ columnist Julia Ioffe: “This man, the flames of his hatred were fanned by a president who kept talking about this caravan of refugees, as if they were terrorists.”

So as they blame Trump’s words for violence, do they realize they’re excusing the violent acts themselves - while offering a case for leniency for the actual perps?

If the actions of evil-doers are out of their control, and nothing else could've led to the violence - then how can you even begin to punish them?

It’s wrong.

Meanwhile, for both the bomber and the shooter, President Trump - Mr. Law and Order - pushes the death penalty. There’s no ambiguity there - he places the blame firmly on the dirtbags, and like most Republicans, seeks out the stiffest punishment, literally.

This contradicts the media who see him as a hateful ringleader who sympathizes with such cretins.

Speaking of those suspects: they were total losers - failures in life who placed their rage on others.

Anyone with an opinion could provide the trigger.

Because words can influence.

It’s why there’s advertising.

But it’s a scary path - especially for Hollywood, rap stars and video game makers - or, even people paid to speak carefully and thoughtfully.

CNN’s Don Lemon: “The president of the United States is racist.”

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough: “Even Albert Einstein may have ended up in a Nazi concentration camp with Donald Trump's viewpoint on immigration.”

MSNBC’s Donnie Deutsch: “If you vote for Trump, then you the voter, you - not Donald Trump – are standing at the border like Nazis going ‘you here, you here.’”

You want hate? You spend two years calling a guy Hitler, a racist, a traitor, and insane - then you blame him for violence cuz ...of nicknames?

No lectures from you.

But even more, to cite words as the cause eliminates the suspect’s entire history, and the slew of variables that brought him to his crimes. It makes no sense legally or morally.

But politically, that's another story.

After all: why let a crisis go to waste?

Except that you'll make another one, worse.