Gutfeld on the fading collusion scandal

So what should we expect as we head toward the home stretch of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s inquiry?

Jonathan Karl ABC News said on this on his network’s “This Week” program Sunday: “People who are closest to what Mueller has been doing, of interacting with the special counsel, caution me that this report is almost certain to be anti-climatic, that if you look at what the FBI was investigating in that New York Times report, you look at what they were investigating, Mueller did not go anywhere with that investigation.

“He has been writing his report in real time though these indictments and we have seen nothing from Mueller on the central question of was there any coordination, collusion, with the Russians in the effort to meddle in the elections? Or was there even any knowledge on the part of the president, or anybody in his campaign, with what the Russians were doing?”

Holy crud. I worry for the poor media. Every day they've been expecting a pony for Christmas, and they may end up with a used Slinky.

Bring in the therapy llamas…. So, could the most ginned-up scandal ever be simply a figment of the imagination?

Short answer: yes. Long answer: hell yes.

In his piece in The Hill, Jonathan Turley suggests that collusion and the “deep state” narrative are both interpretations of the same bucket of facts, colored by our own biases.

So, which ones true? That Trump colluded with Russian President Vladimir, or there’s a secret group undermining the president?

Maybe neither. But they feel true to both sides.

On one side: based on the Hillary Clinton-Steele file, the FBI chased the Russian story because that's their job. They were told they had to do something – which meant find something. They're still looking.

Meanwhile, the other side sees an orchestrated coup against Trump, run by obsessed never-Trumpers and Obama leftovers

You see how both describe the same thing?

Both feel right, especially because biases are easily confirmed when what we want to see is presented as somehow "true.”

Its two different sandwiches, made from the same crap. And that crap, smells like ad profit for The New York Times and MSNBC.

Yet in reality, it’s simpler. There was no collusion – just Russians doing what they do – with the “deep state” about as organized as an emotional CNN panel.

It’s the obvious conclusion and it pleases no one. Which makes it all the more likely that it's true.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Jan. 14, 2019.

