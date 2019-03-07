Gutfeld on the Democrats' problem with condemning hate

So while you were at work, what were the Dems up to? Arguing over whether they should condemn anti-Semitism. What a strange place to be: debating how to condemn hate.

Yet for weeks they've been dancing around the repeated anti-Semitism of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. – miscast as the adult in this comedy – pushed a resolution condemning the slurs. But bowing to the hard-left newbies, she’s dancing again.

How thoughtful!

HOUSE PASSES BROAD RESOLUTION CALLING OUT RACISM, 'ANTI-SEMITIC' COMMENTS -- WITHOUT NAMING ILHAN OMAR

So they revamped and passed the whole thing – not mentioning Omar by name – but including many groups of persecuted people. This is how far the Dems have fallen. They can’t even agree to remind people that they don't hate the Jews!

But here's my favorite argument against the resolution: that condemning hate puts the hater in danger!

Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who wants to be the Democratic nominee for president, says: “I’m concerned that the spotlight being put on Congresswoman Omar may put her at risk."

Sorry, senator. The spotlight is what Omar craves. The spotlight is the whole point.

Besides, when the Jussie Smollett hoax took off, did anyone worry about putting Trump supporters in danger? When people said red hats were racist, did anyone care that it put targets on innocent heads? Did anyone care when actual harm was done?

These are trick questions, because the answer is obvious: “Nah.”

So a radical leftist dog-whistles away about Jews – and the fear is criticism of anti-Semitism might put her in harm’s way.

I wonder how the 100,000 Holocaust survivors still living feel about that.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on March 7, 2019.

