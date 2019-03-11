Gutfeld on the botched jaguar selfie

Taking a selfie with a jaguar.

The cat. Not the car.

That's what experts would call a bad idea. Right up there with chugging Tide pods.

Or sitting behind CNN's Brian Stelter at a chili cook off.

But in this era where people risk losing an arm for the "likes," why not?

Over the weekend, a woman jumped a barrier at the Wildlife World Zoo in Arizona to get a photo of the big cat, which attacked.

The woman's arm was ripped open, the ugliness caught on a cell phone. I watched it. Six times.

She has since apologized to the zoo, saying it was her fault.

Which is nice.

Here’s a rare case where social media can offer lessons that, if we were to learn in reality, would kill us.

This story was viewed by zillions - cuz they're just like me. Gross.

But in this case, that’s a good thing.

For it reminds people of a few life lessons.

One: Although humans are animals, animals are not humans. Yet we are fooled by their adorable faces to think they share our qualities. That they like us, understand us. And enjoy our taste in turquoise jewelry!

Not so. Given the chance, that beast will tear you to shreds. Don’t worry – it’s not personal.

Two: We care about being liked. And likes. When we see something appealing, we imagine showing it to other people. So rather than enjoying the moment - a sunset, a waterfall, a deadly cat - we must get a better, closer picture. It’s sad: People are dying for attention, literally.

Finally, a cat video with a purpose.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on March 11, 2019.

