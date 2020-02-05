Gutfeld on the acquittal

Impeachment is over, at least for now.

You've heard the definition of crazy before. It’s doing the same thing over and over again while expecting a different result. Well, Democrats invented a new kind of crazy: knowing the outcome of an event well in advance, and still expecting a different result.

That was impeachment, the worst-planned adventure since the Donner party. Democrats blew all their energy on a loser's bet, one that made the Iowa mess possible. Instead of wowing America, they fell flat on their faces because they were distracted.

GREGG JARRETT: TRUMP ACQUITTAL IN IMPEACHMENT TRIAL IS A HUMILIATING DEFEAT FOR PARTISAN DEMOCRATS

I return to Greg's Rule: Republicans run things. Democrats ruin them. The difference is one letter. It stands for "impeachment."

So once again, the losers return to their hallucinations. The snakes on the wall? They're real – if you're Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Now, Schiff says, President Trump could offer Alaska to the Russians "in exchange for support in the next election." Alternatively, Schiff said, Trump "could decide to move to Mar-a-Lago permanently and let Jared Kushner run the country."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

So why cling to these crazy predictions? Because they don't exist. That means you can't disprove them. The response will always be, "You just wait." They're like imaginary mice, and Schiff's the crazy coot on the table screaming.

Those mad ravings had us waiting for a stock market crash, tyranny and world war under Trump. They were all paranoid nightmares that never came. Instead, all we got were stock market highs, trade deals, dead terrorists and jobs.

Since those successes were under Trump, the delusions only deepen. Without a real vision beyond anger, the Democrats cling to these mental phantoms.

Early on, we told Democrats impeachment was a dead fish. We said: Don't follow Adam! He's selling you drugs that only end in bad trips.

But did they listen? Nope. To them, bad drugs are better than no drugs. That’s why they'll be back in the lab coming up with a new paranoia pill.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But we know not to gulp them. Let Democrats have them all.

We saw it coming. But they had it coming.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Feb. 5, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY GREG GUTFELD