Gutfeld on networks fact-checking Trump’s address

My fave part from Tuesday night: the flurry of fact-checking!

CNN’S Brooke Baldwin: “Fact Checkers, eat your Wheaties today.”

Julia Ainsley, NBC News national security and justice reporter: “Yes, we’ll be fact-checking relentlessly.”

Heather McGhee on NBC: “They have to have real-time fact checking!”

CNN’s Jim Acosta: “Setting the scene for an address that will test the fact checkers tonight.”

What sheep.

Sadly, the dizzy anticipation overwhelmed the payoff. Afterward the media seemed so deflated, they had to turn to their late night booty call ... collusion. It’s always there for them.

Oh, they still tried to fact check! But it was hard. Because the stats were real, and they were sobering.

Like when Donald Trump detailed the murder of a young police officer, a dismembered neighbor, gang members stabbing a young girl to death. Those, sadly, are facts. Also hard to question:

The 266,000 arrests of aliens with criminal records. The 100,000 assaults. The 30,000 sex crimes. The 4,000 violent killings. The 1 in 3 women sexually assaulted on the trek through Mexico. Or the 20,000 migrant children illegally brought into the U.S. last month – many used by coyotes and gangs.

Those were facts – ignored by the media, and of course by Ma and Pa Kettle. Trump had put them in fact-checked box.

But the best overreach: There's a "bona fide emergency on the border," said The Washington Post just days ago.

Then when Trump brought up this humanitarian crisis, the same paper called him a liar. Was it because he used their analysis?

No wonder nobody pays attention to these so-called fact-checkers. They don’t even trust what they say to themselves, and neither do we.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Jan. 9, 2019.