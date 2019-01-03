Gutfeld on Nancy Pelosi

In an interview with NBC News, Nancy Pelosi was asked whether she thought Trump treats her differently cuz she's a woman.

Me? I have no idea.

Pelosi: “I have no idea. We'll see how he will deal with the Speaker of the House. And that doesn't matter whether you're a woman or not, but I hope he recognizes that a new day has dawned in America.”

So who knows if Trump deals with her differently cuz she's a lady, the real question is: does she treat Trump differently cuz he's a man?

Savannah Guthrie: “You reportedly came back, spoke to some members of your caucus, other Democrats, and said ‘The wall, it seems like it might be a manhood thing. It might be about his manhood’ That’s a statement that’s capable of interpretation. Care to explain what you meant?”

Pelosi: “Well, I wish that my members had not repeated that outside the room.”

I bet she does!

But no matter. The real story is what passes as news these days.

You know what news is? It's a bitter smoothie made of watered-down old news thrown in an idiot blender.

In this era of good times brought to you by peace and prosperity, the media must keep making crazy crap up.

In the old days, the news went like this: Something happened. Here it is.

Now it’s become: "Let’s ask so-and-so a question that gets an opinion that we can fashion into something that feels like facts, since we have no new facts regarding the original story."

So you end up with failed opinions that didn't measure up before – but feels like facts for viewers seeking validated assumptions, because no real facts exist.

So without new stuff on collusion, we now have opinions on collusion, then feelings about collusion. Then feelings about opinions on collusion, which suddenly becomes – indictment!

Pelosi: “Everything indicates that a president can be indicted after he is no longer president of the United States.”

Savannah Guthrie: “What about a sitting president?”

Pelosi: “Well, a sitting president when he's no longer president of the United States.”

Guthrie: “A president who is in office. Could Robert Mueller come back and say I am seeking an indictment?”

Pelosi: “I think that is an open discussion.”

Open discussion... That's news?

The stories we see today are no longer the four W's: "Who, What, Where or Why.”

Under Trump, it’s now just one "W" repeated over and over again: whine, whine, whine.