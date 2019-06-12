Gutfeld on Maddow moderating the Dem debates

So while the media spent Tuesday finding new ways to say how former Vice President Joe Biden will "eviscerate" President Trump in the 2020 presidential election, they missed actual news: the hosts of the first Democratic presidential debate will include Rachel Maddow of MSNBC.

On the bright side: it could’ve been former CIA Director John Brennan and Joy Behar of ABC’s “The View.”

Instead, we get the duchess of smirk. Talk about taking the moderate out of moderator. Rachel is to the left of Marx – and I don't mean the brothers.

Now, she's capable – but totally biased. Her livelihood depends on it. And after she spent two years hawking a fantasy that painted President Trump as a Russian stooge, you'd think the Dems would think twice about letting her near the stage.

The obvious point: What if Fox News had pulled this stunt, and picked a highly opinionated moderator for candidate debates? Sadly, Diamond and Silk were busy. But we'd assume our media pals would get wind of it.

But strange, that’s not the case here. It’s odd, how little a ripple this made in the media pond. Instead, they just push absurd hallucinations.

The derangement blinds you so much, that you forget it’s your side trying to undo an election. It's not Trump resisting the vote, but the left, concocting ways to seize power that don't require elections.

But I get it. It’s been a rough two years for the media. The country is doing great. And that's bad if your industry is built on bad news. The only thing they have going for them? An active imagination.

Too bad the public has learned to ignore it.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on June 12, 2019.