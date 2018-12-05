Gutfeld on Democrats and connecting with voters

At a symposium, Democratic Senator Hirono was asked what Democrats must do to connect with voters. Here's what she said:

"One of the things that we Democrats have a really hard time is connecting to people's hearts instead of here [points at brain]. We're really good at shoving out all the information that touch people here [points to brain] but not here [points to heart]. And I've been saying it at all of our Senate Democratic retreats we need to speak to the heart, not in a manipulative way, not in a way that brings forth everybody's fears and resentments, but truly to speak to the hearts so that people know that we're actually on their side."

Then they sing Kumbaya.

So, the problem with Democrats are that they're too intellectual, as opposed to emotional? This, from a person who slammed all men in one burst of rage?

"It's the men in this country. And I just want to say to the men of this country just shut up and step up."

I don't know about you -- but I don't see that as connecting with anyone's brain. Unless you mean hitting somebody over the head with a mallet.

The real problem? It's the opposite of her diagnosis, and it was captured in that juvenile outburst from the Kavanaugh hearings. Anger focused against others for being others. It's weaponized identity.

I'd suggest more mutual understanding -- connecting with common sense that we all share. And "share" is the key word there.

The problem with Democrats, right now -- is the desire to pull apart, rather than together.

For a liberal its hard to even admit that patriotism's a good thing. It's so old, crusty and mean. Instead, look backward with shame, then define all present relationships as oppressive.

The result: you split people up into envy-driven factions of grievance.

The result of that: a senator who denigrates all men as guilty parties.

That doesn't come from the heart. Or the brain. It comes from Mazie Hirono, who still owes us dudes an apology.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on December 5, 2018.