Gutfeld on Covington libel action

It may be the first step in a libel suit -- lawyers for the Covington high school student demonized by the media have sent letters to 50 plus celebs, politicians and media organs.

Alyssa Milano, Jim Carrey, the Washington Post, even Liz Warren -- received "preservation letters" which say not to destroy any documents linked to the case.

I guess that means Carrey can't burn this painting.

You thought his motion pictures stink. Turns out the stationary ones are worse.

Now, for ages, the media loved to hand out teachable moments -- as enlightened ones, they would school the dumb public on its prehistoric ways.

Now the attack is reversed: with a truly teachable moment for the arrogant, elite media who for so long loved to demonize you.

And it's not just about Covington -- those students are a symbolic target of all of us. Covington, like Fox News and red meat, is media shorthand for evil.

But it's not about lawsuits, it's about a lesson -- one we could all learn in this age where contagious, deceptive social media is manipulated by the media.

Fact is, the Covington story spread because the media wanted it to -- it matched their assumptions. To them: MAGA hat plus white kids equals racism. It's a PC flash card. No one cared if it was false until others fought back.

So maybe the letter's recipients will consider what they did wrong and how their bias led to mob action.

Maybe they'll embrace this teachable moment.

Good thing the students of Covington are standing up to teach them.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on February 5, 2019.