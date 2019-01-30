Gutfeld on Bloomberg’s advice for Democrats

It’s the battle of the billionaires! And now it’s Mike Bloomberg's turn!

He used to be a Republican. But he became so rich, he had to join the Democrats. He's rich. He's white. He's male. Or, in CNN terms: He's Satan.

Now he bloviates in the faces of other Dems – offering wisdom based on his decades of success, as well as being really boring and earnest.

BLOOMBERG TAKES SWIPE AT OCASIO-CORTEZ, SUGGESTS 'GREEN NEW DEAL' NOT 'REALISTIC'

While speaking in New Hampshire, he reminds the Dems that the election takes place in America, not Berkeley. With their lame platitudes, the Democratic campaign resembles a high school beer party before mom and dad unexpectedly show up.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg: “I'm a little bit tired of listening to things that are pie in the sky, that we never are going to pass, are never going to afford….. People aren’t going to overnight give up their jobs if those jobs happen not to be on the right side of the Green New Deal…. I think you can have 'Medicare-for-All’ for people that are uncovered, to replace the entire private system where companies provide health care for their employees would bankrupt us for a very long time."

Talk about charisma – or opposite of charisma. Don’t have him stand in front of machines, because he just blends in.

So Bloomberg is calling BS on his own side – offering a reality check to a party riddled with dopey history-averse chucklebuckets.

That makes two billionaires – him and Howard Schultz – throwing cold water on these Bozos.

They almost make one Trump!

But this is a party tied in knots – with the loudest voices embracing bad ideas that left behind a century's worth of skulls. As progressives, aren't they supposed to look forward instead of dressing up as Vlad Lenin?

Rejecting the common American Dream, they look at this country and say: "I'm tired of all this prosperity! Let’s destroy the greatest system ever created and replace it with the thing that always fails!"

Which is why Bloomie reminds people that socialism isn't some cool new thing a hip teacher told you about to get you to share his bong in a van behind the football field.

Michael Bloomberg: "We need a healthy economy and we shouldn't be embarrassed about our system. If you want to look at a system that is non-capitalistic, just take a look at what was perhaps the wealthiest country in the world and today people are starving to death. It's called Venezuela."

Sounds like he's handing some common sense to the Dems. Which is like feeding steak to a cactus.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Jan. 30, 2019.

