Gutfeld on anti-Trump derangement

The consequence of a delusion? That follows after truth is revealed.

A protester at Arizona State University was recorded this week, screaming in reference to the president: "Slash his throat! Every f------ Republican! Slash Republicans' throats! Slash fascists' throats! Death to fascists!"

That person will do well in life! Imagine being his parents. I'd make a joke, but I feel sorry for them.

GRAHAM ON ROMNEY'S EXPLANATION FOR VOTE TO CONVICT TRUMP: 'YOUR RELIGION IS CLOUDING YOUR THINKING'

It's a breakdown. Which you also see on social media, where celebrities resort to all-caps insanity in response to cheeky memes.

Remember when Trump reposted a joke suggesting he would be president for hundreds of years? It prompted Bette Midler's frantic scream on Twitter: "You think this is a joke, don’t you? It’s not. He means it. He will change the rules and his enablers will let him. If he wins again, he will rule you until he dies, you die, or both. Then ... you’ll get Ivanka."

If we're lucky! Of course, that's a joke. But maybe not. At least Ivanka is sane. Midler is so nutty elephants keep trying to eat her.

Meanwhile, after Trump's presser, CNN went full Freudian.

“This was a very disturbing tableau for the country. It was dark because he’s made clear that his mind is dark,” John Harwood claimed on a CNN panel. “This is somebody in deep psychological distress right now. Self-pitying, insecure, angry."

That's a "straight news" reporter. Once again, CNN's very best have become psychiatrists, diagnosing mental illness. It's no surprise since Harwood is a paranoid narcoleptic who eats his own hair. I'm kidding, but do you see what I mean?

Anyone can play doctor, especially in times of hysteria, when you see someone else's good time as your bad. Emotion just fuels the anger.

The media gins it up for ratings, making the hangover worse once the fantasy collapses.

It's happened before. It's righteous rage followed by depression. It will happen again.

Remember, the media and the Democrats resorted to similar attacks on Presidents Reagan and Bush, Sen. John McCain, Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork, and yes, even poor Mitt Romney, the dog abuser.

But the attacks on Trump are more plentiful and more intense. Why? Because he fought back.

Remember when people mocked Trump defenders who said, "But he fights"?

They were right. It's why he's winning, and why the other side keeps screaming.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Feb. 6, 2020.

