Gutfeld on the media and pollsters getting it wrong

One thing was clear about the 2020 election on Tuesday night -- we know who the losers are: The pollsters and the liberal media.

They are the cannibal twins who feed each off each other’s manufactured delusions and then make a neat profit off of them.

It works like this: For nearly half a decade, the media labels a candidate, and by extension his supporters, as racist.

That silences those voters, so the polls reflect a false picture. I mean, why would you tell the truth to strangers, if that truth is deemed socially unacceptable?

TRUMP WAS 'CORRECT' THAT ELECTION WOULD BE 'MUCH CLOSER' THAN MOST THOUGHT: FRANK LUNTZ

Meanwhile, riots ensue, as another consequence of that smear -- as though America deserves it under Trump.

Yet, even though they stuck the evil White man tag on Trump, his popularity lept in this election among Latinos, Black men and Black women.

Again, if Trump's racist, he sucks at it.

He's no Joy Reid, for example, who said this on election night:

"Joy Reid: If they somehow manage to stumble into the Supreme Court, do any of you guys trust Uncle Clarence and Amy Coney Barrett and those guys to actually follow the letter of the law? No!"

Wow. So there was that!

It should piss you off.

"Trump is racist" was the tent pole hoax where every other hateful smear found its shade.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Imagine how many more Blacks, Latinos -- and yes Whites -- would've voted for Trump, if an honest media had taken an ax to that pole. Which is why they didn’t.

Speaking of polls -- you wonder why no one trusts this outcome, including Trump?

When you keep being lied to, how can you trust anyone?

No wonder pollsters never ask if you trust polls.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

How can you go to bed seeing one result, then wake up to a new one that saves the day for the media's choice -- and not be suspicious??

Don't blame Trump. Blame the media/pollster industrial complex. I'd compare them to snake oil salesmen, but that's unkind to snakes — and salesmen because whatever the media's pollsters are selling, nobody's going to buy it ever again.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM GREG GUTFELD