Gutfeld on the Joe Biden story CNN hates to cover

In case you missed it, check out this CNN headline: "Trump goes into hiding."

I guess CNN should know. Hide and seek is their expertise.

Take the story of Tara Reade, former Vice President Joe Biden’s accuser.

LIZ PEEK: BIDEN ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS TURN RACE ON ITS HEAD — HERE'S WHY

As she gains credibility, who loses it? CNN.

After all, they've avoided this story, even as evidence appeared on CNN decades ago, when the accuser's mom mentioned the alleged assault to Larry King:

LARRY KING: San Luis Obispo, California, hello.

JEANETTE ALTIMUS, MOTHER OF BIDEN ACCUSER: Yes, hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him.

KING: So she had a story to tell but, out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it?

ALTIMUS: That’s true.

You’ve got to love CNN for avoiding a story that appeared on CNN.

This video was not unearthed by Fox News, but by The Intercept, Glenn Greenwald's progressive outfit.

And what did CNN do?

What do you expect?

Forget President Trump “hiding.” CNN is now hiding from CNN.

CNN ran hundreds of stories on Brett Kavanaugh -- with flimsier accusations.

Meanwhile, the Biden accuser:

Actually worked with him (unlike Kavanaugh's accusers)

Was a Democrat, not an ideological foe (unlike Kavanaugh's accusers)

Told her mother, who then called Larry King during a segment on sex harassment and there's actual evidence of it!

So, where's CNN’s story?

Their silence is the story. They're protecting Biden so he can be president.

And Reade? The media has tossed her story into the Juanita Broaddrick file of crimes that never happened because liberals allegedly committed them.

Thank God, CNN did some heroic work during Trump’s first term, though. Chasing down people who posted memes.

Which is really the second part of this story. The media will protect you if they like you -- and destroy you if they don't.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on April 27, 2020.

