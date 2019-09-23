Gutfeld on the climate hysteria protests

Climate freaks shut down traffic in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

As this idiocy rolls on, we should note that people trying to go to work and put food on their tables don't hurt the environment. Creating endless blocks of idling cars and trucks does. Which is what that tantrum did.

And this didn't harm the powerful. A traffic jam just becomes their drivers' problem.

The UPS lady doesn't have that luxury. Or anyone trying to get to the emergency room, or a loved one to chemo.

The media elevates these idiots.

Because rather than interfering with their lives, activism gives the media an easy assignment.

Just walk outside and shove a microphone at a pathetic attention-seeker. It beats real work.

Worse, we have adults advocating for handing life-changing over decisions to children.

Seriously, is this healthy?

Here's a question. What would happen if parents in a cult maniacally and falsely informed their children that the world will end in a decade?

Teachers would call social workers — and they would take the kids.

That's the unspeakable truth media hacks ignore.

Never mind that kids know nothing about nuclear energy or the costs of solar or wind power.

It's what adults are doing to those children — by fomenting terror — that's so gross and immoral.

But activists and media know kids make great political shields because any critical response will be cast as punching down.

Blocking a path to work for thousands is the real low blow.

The media won't see it that way.

They're too busy showing how much they care before packing their gear back into their gas-guzzling, idling vans and heading to the airport for the next climate summit.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on "The Five" on Sept. 23, 2019.

