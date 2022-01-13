Gutfeld: You're either on Biden's side or you're racist

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is facing calls to resign as a National School Board official claims he solicited the letter comparing protesting parents to domestic terrorists.

You could tell the letter came from the secretary of education because of all of the spelling mistakes.

If you remember the letter, which the board has since apologized for, called for federal action to address hostilities toward school boards as possible domestic terrorism and suggested using the Patriot Act against parents.

Now that's patriotism — arresting a soccer mom for raising her voice at a public meeting. Basically, it's turned concerned parents into ISIS in khakis.

How long before they start waterboarding the kids to get their parents' Netflix passwords? But that's politics these days.

The government is cool, with the Taliban tootling around on abandoned Blackhawks, but they put Mr. and Mrs. Johnson on a watch list for asking why kids are segregated by race.

The three Rs have gone from reading, writing and arithmetic to racism, racism, racism.

Even President Biden's Department of Justice relied on the letter in creating its own memo directing the FBI to investigate threats of violence in order to combat a disturbing trend of harassment of school officials.

So we now live in a world where hardened, violent criminals are back on the street five minutes after being arrested, but the FBI will kick your door down at dawn with guns drawn if you leave a nasty message on your kid's science teacher's blackboard. I kid, they don't teach science anymore.

Basically, Joe weaponized the DOJ to silence people who were making a stink. The school boards tolerate speech like they're substitute teachers with a hangover.

They want everybody to sit down and shut up, and no one learns a thing.

And of course, it's that little things have only gotten worse, which could be the motto under Joe's official White House portrait.

Witness the performance of him yesterday — emphasis on performance. Who in Georgia wants to split America into two camps? You're either on his side or you're an evil racist, and that's the new shtick. Whose side do you want to be on?

PRESIDENT BIDEN: I ask every elected official in America, how do you want to be remembered in consequential moments in history? They present a choice. Do you want to be the side, the side of Dr. King, or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis, or Bull Connor? Do you want to be the side of Abraham Lincoln, or Jefferson Davis?

Do you want to be on the side of Laverne, or Shirley? Ricky, or Lucy? How about Hall, or Oates? Curly, or Shemp?

Of course, the bad guys and all these comparisons that Joe made are Democrats that Joe actually once loved. I mean, it's Biden who repeatedly praised Wallace in the past, even bragging about being praised by him.

I think Biden was his babysitter. But like his phone number and how to get to the Oval Office, he's forgotten all of that, just as he's forgotten his praise for former Klan leader Robert Byrd.

Apparently the only White House, the only white sheets Joe knows are the waterproof ones on his bed. That's unfair.

So as usual, the so-called uniter did nothing but divide, casting any critic of his election changes as an attack on democracy.

And in this effort to get rid of the filibuster, Joe happily screamed at America like the judge does when any staffer makes eye contact with her.

BIDEN: I'm tired of being quiet. Hear me plainly. The battle for the soul of America is not over. We have no option but to change the Senate rules, including getting rid of the filibuster for this. Pass the Freedom to Vote Act. Pass it now. I will defend the right to vote our democracy against all enemies foreign and yes, domestic.

Yes, domestic, meaning you. Man, and I would say that didn't age well, but it's only been a day. Joe Biden is aging faster than a dozen deviled eggs in the trunk of my car in August. I mean, listen to this.

BIDEN: I did not walk in the shoes of generations of students who walk these grounds, but I walked other grounds because I'm so damn old. I was there as well. You think I'm kidding, man? Seems like yesterday, the first time I got arrested.

Do we know what the f--- he's talking about? No, but that's only because he doesn't know what the f--- he's talking about.

But once again, it's just him trying to use falsehoods to divert from the truth. If this guy came within a mile of a lie detector, it would catch on fire and explode, which seems to be a thing in his administration.

Here's top official Jill Sanborn answering Ted Cruz's questions about Jan. 6.

JILL SANBORN: Sir, I can't, I can't answer that, I can't answer that, sir, I can't answer that. I'm aware of the individual, sir. I don't have the specific background on him. Sir, I cannot answer that question, sir. So much of the other answers, I cannot answer that. Not to my knowledge, sir.

Sounds like me when I get pulled over without my pants on. It's amazing — they hate the Constitution, yet they plead the Fifth more than a mob rat on the witness stand.

So I think we're learning what the presidency is turning out to be. It's a game of us versus them, and we are them in a bad way.

And if you speak up about school policy, voting integrity, or supporting the police, they'll tear through you like Brian Stelter and a bag of Funyuns.

It would be something if Joe tried to reason with the people he disagrees with, but instead he does worse than write them off — he writes them up as White supremacists, bigots, racists, even terrorists.

Makes you long for the good old days. I mean, way, way back to, I don't know. Let's say 2019.

You know, when the president used to defend rather than condemn Americans.

This article is adapted from Greg Gutfeld's opening monologue on the January 12, 2022 edition of "Gutfeld!"