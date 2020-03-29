Greg Laurie: Coronavirus scares us – Here’s how not to worry

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hanging around my home during this time of self-quarantine to avoid the coronavirus I spend a lot of time looking at birds. I have a birdfeeder right in front of my kitchen, and I'll sit at the counter for breakfast in the morning and watch the birds come.

There's a lot we can learn from birds. Jesus made that point 2,000 years ago when He said: “Look at the birds. They don’t plant or harvest or store food in barns, for your heavenly Father feeds them. And aren’t you far more valuable to Him than they are? Can all your worries add a single moment to your life?”

Then He adds: “So don’t worry about these things, saying, ‘What will we eat? What will we drink? What will we wear?’ These things dominate the thoughts of unbelievers, but your heavenly Father already knows all your needs. Seek the Kingdom of God above all else, and live righteously, and He will give you everything you need.

“So don’t worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will bring its own worries. Today’s trouble is enough for today.” (Matthew 6:25-34 NLT)

Here are four things to help you not to worry:

Worry does not make your life longer. It just makes it miserable.

Jesus is not saying we shouldn't be concerned about the needs of life, about having food on the table, clothes on our back, a roof over our head. What He is saying is, don't worry about these things, because it doesn’t help.

Medical experts have determined that worry can disease our body’s nervous and digestive systems, cause depression and shorten your life. It makes sense why Jesus asked, “Can all of your worries add a single moment to your life?”

Now, I know the experts tell us this, but the Bible said it a long time ago in Proverbs 12:25: “Anxiety in the heart of man causes depression.”

A lot of times we're self-absorbed, and I'm going to ask you right now as we're facing this coronavirus together to not be selfish. Hoarders, are you listening? Leave a little toilet paper for the rest of us.

Studies have determined that when you help others you feel better yourself. There’s someone around you that’s in need. Maybe it’s a neighbor or a family member, someone who could really use a helping hand.

Sometimes we think worry is some kind of virtue, but worry is a failure to trust God. Remember this: If God is going to take care of the birds, He's going to take care of you.

We grow in faith by reading the Bible.

If you want to grow in your faith, instead of worry, read your Bible and believe what it says. Romans 10:17 says: “Faith comes by hearing and hearing by the word of God.”

Ninety-three percent of American households have a Bible, but only half of Americans identify as “Bible users.” The Center for Bible Engagement did an interesting study about what can happen if we make the habit of reading the Bible at least four times a week.

The study found people who do this are less likely to abuse alcohol or drugs, be addicted to gambling and pornography and even be lonely and overweight.

On the other hand, they are twice as likely to share their faith and four times as likely to memorize Scripture.

Just four scriptural touches can change your life, so let the word of God bolster your faith.

Turn your panic into prayer.

In Philippians 4:6 Paul says: “Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus.”

If you don't want to live in fear, anxiety and worry, put your concerns in the hands of God. Don't wait for the answer to the prayer to give thanks. Give thanks now. I don't give thanks to the Lord because I feel good or because things are “good.” I give thanks to the Lord because He is good and His mercy endures forever.

Replace anxiety, worry and panic with godly thoughts.

Some people say, “Well, I meditate to find peace.” The Bible talks about meditation, but it's different than Eastern meditation.

In Eastern meditation, you empty your mind. In biblical meditation, you fill your mind with the word of God. Philippians 4:8 says: “Whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, and pure and lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there's any virtue or anything praiseworthy in these things, then meditate on them.”

So the next time you fly into a panic or you're worrying about something, remind yourself of what the word of God says. Quote Scripture to yourself. Remind yourself of what is true.

I have peace right now. I know things are chaotic. I know the stock market keeps crashing. I know these are scary times, but I have peace in the middle of a storm because of my relationship with God.

Do you have that peace?

You’re not going to find it in a bottle or in a drug. You’re not going to find it in helpful little sayings on Instagram or Pinterest. You need God's word. You need truth, and most of all, you need Jesus.

Jesus says: “Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28). You may think, “Don’t I need to clean my life up first?” No. You don't clean your life up and come to Christ. You come to Christ; He’ll clean your life up.

If you don't know that you have eternal life, if you are not sure that your sin is forgiven, if you don't have the confidence that you’ll go to heaven when you die, or if your life is filled with turmoil and fear, it can change right now by you asking Jesus to come into your life.

He's just a prayer away.

