Greg Gutfeld: Why terror always trumps immigration

Before there was radical Islam, immigration and terror didn't mix. No one coming here was trying to blow up your family at a mall over some maniacal belief in a death cult.

So you had the luxury of holding separate opinions about borders and national security. You could be liberal about who crossed the river from down south and totally hardcore regarding the Soviet threat.

That's the past.

The explosion of jihad and its desire to export its contagious madness to all areas of the world have changed the way we view immigration. Terror, married to technology and accommodated by progress in travel, has turned evil individuals into traveling ballistic missiles. They pick a spot, and they hit it. Islamists are nothing but guided missiles that pride themselves on taking out as many infidels as possible.

This is why those who decry or defame President Trump’s executive order limiting travel to the U.S. are playing a dangerous game, one built on emotional response and virtue signaling. The critics are not interested in facts; they are interested in being perceived as heroic defenders of freedom. Which is false. Their beliefs make the future of freedom vulnerable to those who take advantage of the naïve and wish to annihilate our freedoms forever. They are worse than the fellow travelers during the Cold War. They hold hands with terror and guide it in.

The protesters gladly eviscerate Trump but ignore President Obama, who also stopped travel once, after a specific threat. Also, let’s not forget that Obama helped engineer this catastrophe by exiting Iraq early and allowing the rise of ISIS. But the media lets him off the hook. And Hillary, too.

Speaking of protest … I look at all the ragtag armies quickly assembled at every airport, and I wonder why they don’t give 2 cents for the Christians around the world who are truly persecuted. I guess it's just not edgy enough to give a damn about people who look and act like your parents.

I'll give you this: the rollout of the executive action was a little fast and sloppy, and perhaps it’s a bit too pugnacious. But do you remember the rollout of ObamaCare and its damn website? People’s lives were greatly inconvenienced by such incompetence. Here, with the terror-pause, people (not citizens, by the way) were detained and questioned.

Oh my God! The injustice!

But judging from some of their reactions, the detainees didn’t seem too bothered. They've dealt with worse. They understood the threat and why the moratorium was necessary to separate the needles from the haystacks.

Also, it's not like they lost their health plan, or their doctor, or had a daughter murdered in a sanctuary city.

Once again, let's deflate these emotional tantrums and spray some refreshing cold water on this eruption of outrage.

Obama restricted travel, too, based on country of origin — limiting refugees from Iraq for six months in 2011. No one in the media cared then, because he was their guy. To question him was to risk betraying your squad. You'd likely be called racist, which was the go-to defense on all things.

Of the countries on Trump’s list — Syria, Libya, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq and Iran — only Iran has a functioning central government. So how is a temporary pause to get a better vetting process from failed states a violation of our Constitution? How the hell is it a Muslim ban if countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Morocco, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Tunisia, Chad, Qatar and Lebanon — all Islamic countries — aren't on the list?

It's not a Muslim ban. It's a security vetting that trumps emotional vetting. The vetting mirrors what these same countries use themselves. The world treats the world worse than America treats the very worst in this world. We take in more people than anyone, and now we meekly ask for a temporary pause in a time of terror and are treated, by our own media, like Nazis. Screw you.

Speaking of Nazis … I ask those comparing this immigration pause to the Jewish travel ban during Hitler’s time to tell us who the contemporary Nazis are in this equation. Obviously, they are other radicalized Muslims.

The Nazis today are the radical Islamists — extremists who wish to remake the world as an Islamist paradise or destroy it completely as a stepping stone to their illusory heaven. Why don't you have the guts to say that?

The only real Muslim ban is the one imposed by Muslim countries that prevent their Muslim brothers from migrating there. But no one is calling them intolerant. Why? Because even they see the difference between the mild and hardcore religious nut, and they do their own vetting, too.

So if they can distinguish between the tame and the terrible, why can’t we? Again, extend the logic: Does anyone who wants to come here have the right to come unvetted? If so, the rich and the comfortable who agree with that conclusion should open the doors to their Upper West Side luxury condos and take in anyone, without exception.

They're for a false "right," though, because the open door applies to you. It doesn’t apply to their luxury condos.

They know they won't be harmed, so it's no skin off their cowardly backs.