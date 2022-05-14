Greg Gutfeld: Patti LuPone’s outburst is further proof we live in two worlds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Let's talk about a cranky jackass who screams at people, and for once, I'm not talking about Joe Biden. I'm talking about Patti LuPone. She's a Broadway star and a loud and nasty one.

She's been around a while. She was in cats when they were still kittens, but apparently she thinks her **** doesn't stink. But your breath does.

The Broadway crank was caught on camera screaming like an old coot at a theatergoer whose mask it slipped beneath her nose on Monday night following a performance of her hit musical "Company."

Her diatribe was recorded by people in the audience.

Roll it, Doocy.

PATTI LUPONE: Put your mask over your nose, that's why you're in the theater. That is the rule. If you don't want to follow the rule, get the **** out!

Wow. And just like North Koreans, after Kim Jong-un finished his speech, the audience clapped.

She continued.

PATTI LUPONE: Who do you think you are? You do not respect the people that are sitting around you.

Yeah, there are people sitting around her, by the way. Keep in mind, she's not wearing a mask while she was yelling, which is either hypocrisy or a good thing, depending on how you feel about her face.

Now the audience member yelled back, "I pay your salary." So, let's play that back and forth.

PATTI LUPONE: You pay my salary! Chris Walker pays my salary. Who do you think you are? Just put your mask over your nose.

Why would she bring Chris Harper into this? Who the hell is he? Anyway, allegedly. She then stormed out with a pack of white cheddar crackers, which is typically racist.

GREG GUTFELD: ‘GROOMER IS THE RIGHT’S ANSWER TO ‘RACIST’

So where do you stand on this? Do you think she was right to humiliate a customer because her mask slipped? I mean, who the hell does she think she is? A Delta flight attendant? Never forget.

Or was she being an elitist snob who delights in flaunting the huge power gap between the unmasked and the masked. Well, when I can't make up my mind, I watch "The View" and whatever comes out of their fang-filled mouths, I take the opposite stance. They live in a bizarro world where up is down, fire is wet and Joy Behar is considered a comedian.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Gone to the theater. Put the mask over your nose. You don't want to infect the people on the stage who are not wearing masks. You know there's a way to do it. Just do it right. Why are you agitating Patti LuPone?

JOY BEHAR: That woman was stupid. I'd rather fight with the Taliban than Patti LuPone.

SUNNY HOSTIN: So many people say, "I want to go back to what it used to be like and I want to go back to normal," whatever that looks like for you. Yet the simple ask of putting on a mask is too much for some.

…

Look at our beautiful audience. Everyone has a mask.

Please don't show us your audience. They have a voice of an angel -- a Hells Angel being dragged over an acre of broken glass without pants. Boy, if there was ever a show where the talent’s faces should be covered. If they wear masks, they should be filled with oats. I don't even know what that means. A sexist would say. How dare you clap at that? How dare you clap at that misogyny?

Shame on all of you. I think we now learn a big lesson.

Every fatuous celebrity agrees the audience is gross and must wear masks so the talent doesn't have to. It's the elitist grip. Gain power and wealth to exempt yourself from the rules you demand from others.

If they had their way, you'd be on lockdown forever. You'd be home from work forever. You’d wear masks forever, you know, the way their role models in the Chinese government handle it.

And why? Because they think they're better than you. They can go to benefit galas. They can have servants trail behind the Hillarys of the world holding her train. And no, not the one Joe Biden still plays with under the Christmas tree. And no, not the one Bill Clinton participates in under the Christmas tree.

They can go to pricey restaurants, maskless, and get waited on by the masks. And now, just last night, here's LuPone at the Tony Awards nominees event. I wasn't invited. Without a mask. Clearly, she wants everyone to die.

What a clear marker of status. You can see my mouth, but I can't see yours. You servant. Me master. The message, you're doing it to protect me from you and your modern day leprosy. Now fetch me a roll or I'll have you fired from your peasant work.

So anyway, LuPone’s outburst is further proof we live in two worlds, but it's not a racial divide or a gender divide. It's been what it's always been, the elites versus the rest of us dirty, grimy commoners. I think we now see whose mask has really slipped, theirs. It's why I don't go to musicals. If I want to pay money to have an angry lady yell at me, I'll just go to Judge Janine's house.