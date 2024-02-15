GREG GUTFELD: This new report may back up Trump's claim his 2016 campaign was spied on

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

You're welcome. You're welcome. You're welcome. Happy Thursday everybody. All right, all right, all right, all right. Now, you must remember when Donald Trump claimed his campaign was being spied on and the mainstream media called him crazy? Well, much like most things today, Trump ends up calling it correctly. He's like a white version of Miss Cleo. Don't remember her, huh, RIP. Now, a new report from Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi and Alex Gutentag at Public backs up Trump's assertion. They say the U.S. intelligence community, "...illegally mobilized foreign intelligence agencies to target Trump advisors long before the summer of 2016."

Yes, this was before the election. The government and foreign powers actually spied on Trump, along with others in his campaign, in order to keep him from running and you from voting, making them lower than Joe Biden's scrotum on a hot day. Allegedly, the U.S. asked the other members of the "Five Eyes," love their burgers, these are Intel agencies from the U.S., Britain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand to spy on Trump. In other words, that global criminal enterprise known as the Democrats first decided Russian collusion was true, then had their comrades look for evidence.

If true, our spies illegally surveilled United States citizens for political reasons. But why, you ask? Well, Trump was the first real anti-establishment candidate to have a chance at becoming president and the establishment wouldn't have it. So they committed to taking him out. And when he rightly suspected it, he and his supporters were mocked mercilessly, accused of anything and everything. And then, as a deflection, they use the p-tape which never existed. Yet the media lapped it up like Joe over a fresh bowl of cream rinse.

Now, according to this new report, intel related to this alleged surveillance of the Trump campaign is in a "10-inch binder that Trump ordered [to be] declassified" at the end of his term. Well, he says ten inches, but it's probably more like six. But apparently the whereabouts of the binder are unknown. So where could it be? Maybe it's in the garage with Joe's Corvette next to the hooker that Hunter dismembered. Maybe it's under a pile of coke in the West Wing or somewhere no one would ever look, under Jerry Nadler's extra lap skin. And so they could hate Trump all they want, but he's protected by the same laws as everybody else.

The United States Constitution doesn't close out with, this is all true unless you don't like you. If you wanted proof of a deep state, the deep state just served it up, and you might want to reexamine your own hate for Trump, because likely it's also based on a hoax served directly to you by the same ****. And again, Trump called it, while others played dumb or maybe they aren't playing. Here's a golden oldie from our favorite lemon.

DON LEMON CNN MAY 2018: Maybe the biggest lie of all, repeatedly and with no facts to back him up, making the outrageous claim that the so-called deep state spied on his campaign. He did it again today.

TRUMP CNN 2018: But I hope it's not true, but it looks like it is.

DON LEMON CNN MAY 2018: It's not true. It's a lie.

Wow. That guy is really good. What time is his show on? Oh, yeah. I'm sorry. He's currently wiping down the sneeze guard at a yonkers Sizzler. Love that. I miss him. Anything more to add Don? Is this not just an angry president popping off?

DON LEMON CNN MAY 2018: This is not just an angry president popping off, this is a deliberate and coordinated effort to save his presidency. To cast doubt on the Russia investigation by repeating a lie... And that repetition is a key part of the strategy here, because if you hear him say the same thing over and over and over, it gets into your head. You may even start to wonder if there's some truth to it.

Well, that aged, as well as Nancy Pelosi's stem cells. And it wasn't just the media denying it, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said the same thing.

CNN MAY 2018: Did the intelligence community spy on President Trump and his campaign?

JAMES CLAPPER: No, we did not.

How is this hairless tree sloth not in jail? We've imprisoned protesters for taking selfies at the Capitol while this guy lied under oath and also tried to subvert an election. Obama was asked about the spying allegations to.

OBAMA/POD SAVE AMERICA OCTOBER 2020: The allegations are so absurd that even Republican controlled committees, you know, looking into it, have dismissed them. And you know, Attorney General Barr, has dismissed them... You do not allow the politicization of the criminal justice system, the intelligence system, the military, right, that, that is stuff that you keep out of politics.

Really, I would say that Obama should be eating crow, but we know he prefers dog. Do I have to explain to you that he once ate a dog? I'm going to my grave making sure everybody knows that Obama ate a dog. It's in his book.

So where's the media and Dems on this story now? Have they learned their lesson? Sorry. If they were capable of learning from their mistakes, they wouldn't be Democrats. But it also must kill them that three reporters Shellenberger, Taibbi, and Gutentag did all the work that they refused to do. And these reporters don't work for legacy media, perhaps because they're just too honest and too good. They make everyone else look like the hacks that they are.

Now, I'm sure if Trump wins again, those in power will find another conspiracy to explain it or prevent it. They'll go after the voters like they always do. They're already hunting Trump and his supporters like their egg rolls under the seat cushions at "The View." And if Biden, this sputtering, desiccated mess somehow wins, sorry, you have little reason to believe it's legit. Because in America, you're innocent until proven guilty, but that's for you, not the government. Because the government holds the power to deceive, spy, and ruin you and also cover it up with a corrupt fake news media.

So really, it's up to them to prove that they aren't guilty. After all, if they could spy on a president and then lie about it, imagine what they could do to you. What?