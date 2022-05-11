Greg Gutfeld: Karine Jean-Pierre's tweets matter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

So, as you know, talking about a stolen election can get you into trouble. It's the equivalent of shouting fire in a crowded theater. Except you can actually shout fire in a crowded theater. Especially if there's a fire and you started it.

Even more if you're a Democrat and you're about to become White House press secretary, something tells me you'll get a pass on this.

Karine Jean-Pierre. Sounds like the goalie for the Montreal Canadiens. Is that a real team?

Well, anyway, she's been tapped to replace Jen Psaki. But did you know she once falsely claimed that the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election was actually stolen?

I know. Since when do Democrats care about theft? But I get it, when someone gets a fancy job embarrassing tweet surface like a bloated corpse in the East River.

I remember when this show started, someone started leaking these erotic videos I'd made back when I needed the money. True, I was the one leaking them. I just felt they needed a wider audience.

But Jean-Pierre’s tweet matters because that sort of thing would disqualify anyone who isn't a lefty.

Back on April 2nd, 2020, she tweeted "Reminder Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams." Of course, no Dem has called this an attack on democracy, a claim they're always making against Republicans. But they wouldn't know democracy if it bit them in their elitist butts.

But she's merely echoing exactly what the Dems get away with saying already. Which tells you it's only a crime if a Republican does it. You know, like marrying your brother. Who hasn't?

You haven't heard much of it, but Stacey Abrams filed a federal lawsuit over Georgia's management of elections, and the trial actually began last month. You could say the lawsuit is an attempt to undermine the integrity of Georgia elections. But like a plane full of passengers during the safety demonstration, no one's listening. They're too busy trying to find gas and baby formula, which causes gas.

Anyway because she's a Dem that stuff doesn't matter, mainly because the press is on her side. They go together like peanut butter and jelly, pizza and beer, nipple clamps and Cheez-Whiz, and they want elections as secure as the border. Think about that.

Now, as you know, Psaki's leaving her job to go to work at MSNBC so she can now lie while sitting down.

Now, if you don't know the network, it's the news station that makes the Weekly World News look like Face the Nation. But I guess someone has to do the work they pay Rachel Maddow for.

I want her job. I don't know if she's got a show coming her way, but I hear that her office duties will involve feeding Joy Reid and changing Lawrence O'Donnell – half the duties she performed for Biden. I just hope Jen enjoys her first day at MSNBC.

STAFFER 1: Oh. Hey, Jen. Welcome aboard. Hope you’re getting settled in. Let me know if you need anything. Office supplies or whatever.

STAFFER 2: Well, the supply chain is a top priority for the Biden administration. That's why he's working with all of our global partners to ensure a strong economy.

STAFFER 1: I was talking about, like, staples or pens or anything. Anyway, make yourself at home. Let me know if you need anything.

STAFFER 2: President Biden believes that every American deserves to feel at home in their own country.

STAFFER 1: You know, you're not press secretary anymore, right?

STAFFER 2: No more questions at this time.

That one tweet isn’t the only thing to erupt from Jen's replacement. There's this video from MSNBC where she describes Fox News as racist back in March 2020, which she then shared from her Twitter account.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: Fox News was racist before coronavirus. They are racist during the coronavirus. Fox News will be racist after the coronavirus. So there is nothing new here. I think the difference is as they have been, they are all in on being state TV for Donald Trump and so they will continue to give them misinformation. The danger is so, yes, you have Asian Americans right now whose lives are seriously in danger.

Well, at least you didn't parody Mary Poppins.

But I remember those days, you know, when the left actually did care about Asian Americans, not so much anymore. Now that Asian hate crimes erupted and the culprits aren't in MAGA hats. Why bother reporting them at all?

So as part of her new job, she'll be dealing with all of these racist Fox News reporters, especially our own dumb S.O.B., Peter Doocy. Oh, he's so racist.

It's funny that Psaki is scheduled to leave her job Friday where she will end up right where her replacement was when she said we were all racist. I call it the circle of strife.

Like Shemp and Curly, they just switched roles. Stooges Reference Kat. But I guess that's what Democrats mean by both sides.

So will the new face of the administration face questions about her hatred for Fox News? Maybe. But only from people at Fox News. Assaults on the press are another one of those things that can only come from Republicans.

But I should point out, we're not racists. We're just kicking all of their a***** and they're out of ideas. So that's why they call us racist. And as long as you're on the right side, meaning the left side, you can say anything you want. But unlike the left, we won't try to stop you.

It's the best way to make you look stupid.

