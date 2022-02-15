Greg Gutfeld: Durham's investigation is no longer about Trump, so media won't care

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

So I'm thinking something really big took place this weekend, and no I'm not talking about finally getting my wart removed, which incidentally drew more viewers than Don Lemon Tonight.

It's not the Super Bowl, which proved once and for all that masks are only for peons.

No, it's something the media prefers not to cover, unlike their own bloated butts.

And it's about their once favorite topic, the Russians.

Except it's not their favorite anymore. Without their preferred storyline, they buried it like a drifter in the woods.

Remember that? Because it's no longer about Trump, it's about Hillary and not Duff or Swank or the sexiest one of all, Sir Edmund. Take it away, John Scott.

JOHN SCOTT: A shocking revelation in the Durham probe of the Trump Russia investigation, new filings allege that Hillary Clinton's campaign paid a tech company to infiltrate servers at Trump Tower, and later inside the White House to try to create a Russian collusion narrative.

REPORTER: Tech Executive one and his associates exploited this arrangement by mining the Executive Office of the President's DNS traffic and other data for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump.

There you go. They didn't just do this before the election, but even after he became president, it's connected to a criminal case against Hillary's lawyer, Michael Sussman, who fed the FBI and the CIA the fake Alfa Bank story. Remember that?

He's also accused of lying when he told the FBI he wasn't representing any client. This guy makes Avenatti look like Thurgood Marshall.

So it turns out Hillary does know how a server works, except for the one that kept her emails in a bathroom closet.

But you won't hear much about that today because the legacy media will avoid it like a fat, ugly baby.

Case in point. We went over to take a look at what was on CNN's home page, and their big story stated that Joe Rogan's use of the N-word is another January 6th. I wonder if anyone at CNN pulled a hamstring making that stretch.

But that's CNN's definition of news. When one hysterical hoax collapses, they create another like they’re are rotten chefs constantly attempting a soufflé and failing.

But there's a reason why the press can't cover this story. If they cover it, they end up having to cover their own cover-up. It's a lot of work.

It's the same reason we can't get to the bottom of any of their claims because at the bottom is their own asinine complicity.

Remember this classic 60 Minutes moment?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: The biggest scandal was when they spied on my campaign. They spied on my campaign.

LESLEY STAHL: There's no real evidence of that.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Of course, there is.

LESLEY STAHL: No.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: It's all over the place. Lesley,

LESLEY STAHL: Sir...

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: They spied on my campaign and they got caught.

LESLEY STAHL: Can I say something? You know, this is "60 Minutes" and we can't put on things we can't verify.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You won’t put it on because it’s bad for Biden.

And so rather than cover the big story big of the January 6, Watergate and crop tops on men combined, they go back to the Rogan buffet and fill up on the same old hysterics. They've just replaced Trump with Joe.

The good news: Even Dems see through this.

According to one poll, a pile of Dems want to see Hillary investigated if only to stop her from running for president every four years until 2084.

Roughly three out of four of those polled said they think it's important that prosecutors investigate Clinton for her role in Russiagate. That includes 66% of Dems.

So you think the media who cater to Democrats like they're royalty would embrace this story since so many Democrats want to know more.

But they can't because it calls into question the last six years of their bogus bulls---.

It exposes their corruption.

It turns out to Trump, Russian collusion story was just a deflection from the Hillary Russian collusion story.

It's a terrific strategy, really. When you're afraid of being accused of being unfaithful, just accuse your partner first.

When someone is on the defensive. It's just harder for them to come after you for real crimes.

That's true of the Russian story, the everyone is racist story, the all cops are bastards narrative and the COVID story. Remember when it was racist to be for the travel ban?

Each example deflects from something similar and awful that the left is doing.

It's the Russian case. In the Russian case, they went hog wild for years, creating accusations of conflict in anger. Think of this strife the emotional cost, not to mention Trump supporters being targeted just because their guy won.

Of course, there needs to be a trial, but no doubt it will be ignored by the same nincompoops - yes, I use that word - who drooled every time Robert Mueller broke wind?

And who can forget this guy? Do you think he'll say it's worse than Watergate?

CARL BERNSTEIN: What we are watching in the Trump presidency is worse than Watergate. … I keep getting asked, Are there echoes of Watergate in this? And there are. … We're also witnessing something we did not see in Watergate, which is a meltdown by a president who is demonstrably unhinged. … What we're seeing is worse than Watergate.

What a journalistic one-hit wonder. He had a chart-topper in the 70s. It was called Watergate, and all he does is play it at weddings and funerals. He's the Milli Vanilli of commentators, except they actually had better material. Of course, his story barely merits a sigh because so many journalists made money, got promotions, landed cushy jobs because of Russiagate.

It was CNN's bread and butter for years. If you don't believe me, look at Stelter's waistline.

So now we've learned that this is way worse than just spying. Some might say it's a conspiracy to destroy a presidency, an actual threat to democracy.

But though some don't work at the networks that cause this very mess, or they might say this is indeed worse than Jan. 6 because it helped justify it.

This article is adapted from Greg Gutfeld's opening commentary on the February 14, 2022, edition of "Gutfeld!."