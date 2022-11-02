GREG GUTFELD: California has a mad man problem

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There you are. Happy Tuesday. You're beautiful. Oh, wow. Somebody just died over there, huh? So our dumbest politicians are getting dumber. It's like a semi truck full of dumb pills overturned and Gavin Newsom leaped out of his limo and ate all of them up. And now he's OD'ing on dumb.

GAVIN NEWSOM: I watched this one guy. Was it Jesse Watters or something on Fox News? What he's been saying about Paul Pelosi the last five, six months, mocking him consistently. Don't tell me that's not aiding and abetting all this. Of course it is. They're sowing the seeds and creating a culture and a climate like this. I mean, look online. Look at the sewage that is online.

Sure, Gavin. Sure. He lived in a bus, but he definitely had cable. Gav talks like this maniac set his imaginary DVR on his imaginary TV on Fox News every night while wearing Brian Kilmeade pajamas, drinking his own urine out of a Fox Nation mug and in his beautiful, dilapidated bus of a home.

This is rich from the party that calls everyone a Nazi or a white supremacist. Conservative Black politician? White supremacist. Latino Republican? White supremacist. Jimmy Kimmel? Funny. See, nothing makes sense. And the rest of the crowd who denies crime exists, they ain't much better. Take it away, fart blaster supreme.

ERIC SWALWELL: The violent political rhetoric that is espoused by Republican leaders is inspiring violent political acts by individuals like this.

CNN ANALYST: It is a uniquely right-wing problem right now. We cannot "both sides" this given what we've seen in the last few years.

CNN ANALYST 2: This is a sickness, but it's not divorced from the Republican Party.

JOY REID: The right has been playing this game for a really long time.

RO KHANNA: People in the Republican Party who have been fueling some of these conspiracies.

JOE BIDEN: There's too much violence, political violence, too much hatred. Enough is enough is enough.

Well done, kids. You almost got us to forget that it's your policies, your defunding, your ambivalence that allows mayhem to rule. But back to Gavin blaming Jesse. It's so good. It's a battle of the narcissists. What? One is a good-looking tyrant who spends too much time on his hair and the other is Gavin Newsom. He'd never watch this.

Gavin's rant, though, is wrong on two levels, which is one more level than his elevator goes to, if you know what I mean. One: Only I can blame Jesse for stuff. Well, maybe me and his wife and his kids. But it's my wheelhouse, you blow-dried shapeshifter. So stay out of it. And second, why not blame the guilty party of the act instead of making it about words? Like Madonna's plastic surgery, it's nonsense on its face.

You know, Son of Sam killed people because he listened to his dog. So, let's ban dog ownership since you never know what those mutts might be planning. Speaking of, here's my new little guy. Huh, yeah. His name's Gus. Yeah, he's adorable. And he tells me to do terrible things like be nice to Steve Doocy and steal money from Stuart Varney.

So Jesse reported on Paul Pelosi who happens to be Newsom's relative. He reported about Paul's DUI. Now, is Newsom implying that the press should not cover any lawbreaking by powerful people because then crazy people will come after them? Well, how convenient for powerful people then, especially Democrats. I guess you know what killed Kennedy? That Bay of Pigs coverage. That's a callback.

So, yes, please don't report on my stock trades, my maskless parties or reckless driving because that might radicalize one of 370 million people. But are they really worried about crazy people? Well, if they were, Keith Olbermann wouldn't roam free, that's for sure. They're actually worried about sane people realizing what's crazy.

But let's pretend they're right for a moment just to see what solution that might bring. Do we police language based on unstable reactions to such language? How is that possible? Do we appoint a board of crazy people to judge what upsets them? Sorry, you can't control the language of millions to placate a tiny minority of the unhinged. And I don't mean "The View." There's nothing tiny about them.

But they would rather police language than the actually dangerous nuts on the streets. What we need to do is defund the language police. To them, everything is a threat to democracy except criminals. Free speech? Threat to democracy. Voter ID? Threat to democracy. Burning down a police station? Priceless.

But we know the suspect's responsible for his actions. It's not you or me. You and I didn't raise this a-hole or fry his brains with drugs or encourage him to overstay his visa. That's your clan, Mr. Newsom. The culprit was an illegal alien, mentally ill homeless person. And what party has been delinquent in dealing with all three? Democrats. This ass wipe should have been Canada's problem like polar bears and Justin Bieber.

So sorry, Gavin. It ain't us on the hook. It's you, the Democrats. You're the governor of a state full of countless victims. But it didn't matter because you weren't related to them. Nobody has done more to turn one of the most beautiful states in the country into a dangerous dystopia that people are fleeing from, like rats on the Titanic than you, pretty boy. Why don't you try looking yourself in the mirror when your combing your mop for the 25th time of the day and ask yourself, "Is maybe some of this my fault?"

So with days to go in an election, the Dems in the media are exploiting the Pelosi attack to distract from their failure in dealing with crime. Paul Pelosi isn't even the first person attacked by a crazy person with a blunt object in California that we've covered this year. Back in July, former Olympian volleyball player Kim Glass was hit by a metal pipe by a nut in L.A. And Jesse Waters hasn't criticized volleyball since they switched to snugger uniforms.

California has a mad man problem, and if you point it out, they'll tell you, "No, it's you." It's not their ambivalence towards crime or mental illness. It's January 6,Trumpers, MAGA country, Ronald Reagan, elephants, straight white men, whatever. What say you, Whoopi?

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Fox News, some of this is on your hands. Some of this is on your hands. You know, you like to call people out. I'm calling you all out. Stop with the "that side is not good" because this is what it puts out there. It tells people that you think it's okay to do this. Stop doing it.

Well, that was easy for you to say. Sorry, Whoopi. If Nancy or Gavin had actually listened to our channel, maybe that nut would have already been institutionalized. Maybe there would have been more police, more security. That's all we talk about. That's our wheelhouse.

But no, it's like they only watch CNN and MSNBC or "The View" where you dispense bad advice like it's fentanyl. So now they can't even be honest about crime when one of their own gets hit with a hammer. But I guess when Democrats play Whac-A-Mole with any speech they don't like, everything looks like a nail.