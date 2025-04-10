God can resurrect and restore what you think is lost and dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Melek Sert was five months pregnant when she went to the hospital with severe pain and bleeding. But then her bleeding stopped, and she was discharged from the hospital and returned home. However, the next day she and her husband Hasan went back to the hospital with the same complaint.

She was constantly monitored because of the risk of miscarriage. She ended up giving birth early but was told by the doctors her baby son was stillborn. She was given a death certificate and a small funeral bag by the Seyhan State Hospital in Turkey.

Hasan took the baby to the Herekli Neighborhood Cemetery to bury him. As Hasan drove to the cemetery, he began to hear the baby cry. He stopped the car and unzipped the bag. He took off his jacket, wrapped it around the baby and turned the car heater all the way up.

An ambulance came and the baby was taken to the Adana City Research Hospital and treated in intensive care. The baby was in critical condition with low blood pressure. But Melek saw that her baby was alive. His hands and feet were fidgeting, his heart was beating.

The couple were in shock. Their infant son born prematurely was alive not dead. They went from total despair to incredible joy.

Easter is a day of joy. It is the time to celebrate Jesus and proclaim his resurrection victory. Jesus lived 33 years and then was brutally crucified. He died on a Friday but was raised to life on a Sunday.

The resurrection of Jesus is a unique historic event. There is nothing like it, this is why billions of people will celebrate today. His resurrection is the foundation of the Christian faith. As the apostle Paul wrote in 1 Corinthians 15:14, "If Christ wasn’t raised to life, our message is worthless and so is your faith."

But Jesus was raised from the dead, and because of Jesus’ victory over death and sin you can receive his grace and forgiveness. You can live in a personal relationship with God, experience his plan for your life, and spend eternity in heaven with him after this life is over.

God is in the resurrection business. He has been resurrecting what was dead in people’s lives for thousands of years and he continues to do so to this day. God told Abraham he would be the father of an entire nation, yet his wife Sarah was too old to get pregnant. But at 90 years old her dead womb brought forth life and she had a son Issac.

Jacob was told his youngest son Joseph was dead and he mourned his loss for many years. Joseph had been sold into slavery but because of God’s favor on his life he became the prime minister of Egypt. Years later Joseph would save his family from a famine and his father would see his dead son was alive.

Jesus told a story of the Prodigal Son who left home and lived a foolish, wasted life. He lost all his money and self-respect, so he decided to go back home in disgrace. But when his father saw him come home, he said, "This son of mine was dead, but has now come back to life. He was lost and has now been found. And they began to celebrate."

Hasan and Melek thought their infant son was dead, Abraham thought his chance of having a son was dead, Jacob thought his son Joseph was dead, the father thought his prodigal son was dead and gone forever.

Is there something in your life you think is dead?

Maybe your hope of having a child is dead, your hope of starting a business is dead, your hope of being healthy is dead, your hope of finding your soulmate is dead, your hope of breaking your addiction is dead, your hope of discovering your purpose is dead.

When we experience the death of a dream it can feel as real as any death. When we hope for, pray for and work for a dream to become reality and it does not, it’s like a death. We are left with shock, pain and grief. All appears to be lost. It seems like our life has no meaning.

But God has a way of restoring what is lost and resurrecting what is dead. You may think the dream is buried then God works in a way that is undeniable. He resurrects it.

You will love again, you will laugh again, you will live again. Because of Easter, hope is not dead – your dream is very much alive.