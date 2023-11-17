Expand / Collapse search
Gavin Newsom's heart, the worst Marvel movie yet, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Fox News Staff
Published
Sean Hannity: Biden is getting off scot-free Video

Sean Hannity: Biden is getting off scot-free

FOX News host Sean Hannity reacts to the president not likely being charged in the classified documents case on 'Hannity.'

Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host reacts to the president not likely being charged in the classified documents case. Continue reading…

ENDGAME – The worst Marvel movie yet is also the cringiest. Continue reading…

HEART IN SAN FRANCISCO – California's Newsom lays bare who really has his heart and it's not who you think. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – The 'stupid fad' of people enforcing pronouns is 'dying'. Continue watching…

REMBRANDT – If lying was an art, Michael Cohen would be a Rembrandt. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Biden follows Xi's lead on religion. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Biden follows Xi's lead on religion Video

SEN. JONI ERNST – A 4-pronged strategy US must deploy to defeat world’s No. 1 state sponsor of terrorism. Continue reading…

PUTIN 2024 – Why he will almost certainly win another term. Continue reading…

JASON RANTZ – Seattle voters hike taxes to pay for leftist policies, then wonder why things get worse. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

screenshot of Michael P. Ramirez cartoon

Michael P. Ramirez' cartoon, 'The Last Refuge' was a 'direct response' to the Washington Post pulling his anti-Hamas cartoon, Ramirez told Fox News Digital. (Michael Ramirez/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Creators Syndicate)

