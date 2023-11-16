SEAN HANNITY: Biden is facing no punishment for this

FOX News host Sean Hannity calls out the double standard in potentially not charging President Biden in the classified documents scandal on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: According to media leaks, Joe Biden — he's going to get off scot-free. Listen to this on the classified document case that is now about to come to a close: Joe Biden's own DOJ will not charge him with anything, apparently. That's not a surprise. We know that they have been politicized and weaponized, but guess why? Because his name is not "Trump." It's not a conservative. Sad.

Now, although we're told that the special counsel is preparing to give Joe a very stern talking-to — I'm sure that's going to bother Joe because he doesn't even know what day it is. As we have long known, when your last name is "Biden," when your last name is "Clinton," you're a Democrat, you're running for re-election in Biden's case, the rules simply do not apply to you.

Keep in mind, Biden mishandled classified documents, materials for decades. Some of the documents that were recovered or apparently smuggled out of Capitol Hill from his time as a U.S. senator in the early 2000s. Investigators found sensitive material in many locations, including Biden's personal library in Delaware — you know, stashed next to his Corvette in his garage that's open all the time. The same house where Hunter lived and worked often on selling the "Biden brand" to America's top geopolitical foes while in the throes of addiction with no experience at all. So, needless to say, those documents were not safe. They were not secure, but there's no punishment.