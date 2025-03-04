Four ways to observe the season of Lent

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wednesday, March 5, marks the beginning of Lent, a season observed by Christians around the world. This time has traditionally been kept by Roman Catholics, Orthodox, Anglicans, and some others. But more and more Christians are discovering the gift of Lent. Perhaps this could be the year you embrace the season if it’s new to you.

Lent is, fundamentally, a time to prepare for Easter. Recalling Jesus’ 40 days in the wilderness, during which he was tempted by Satan, this season is also 40 days and invites us to reject temptation, too.

Hundreds of years ago, Lent became a time to reconcile notorious sinners with the church. Today, it can be a time for us to return to Jesus, to commit to his ways.

Over two thousand years, the church has developed some excellent traditions to help us benefit from this time. Here are the top four.

First, Lent is a time to practice "fasting" or self-denial. Fasting at a basic level means eating and drinking less so that we experience hunger or thirst. Religious people of all varieties practice fasting as a way to focus us on things that really matter. For Christians, fasting is a way to remind us that our meaning and our purpose do not come from "things" but only from God.

Giving something up is a way to show us that we don’t depend on that thing. And giving things up might cause us to suffer a little. This reminds us that following Jesus is all about compassion. Jesus told us to "take up our cross" if we want to follow him, and experiencing some deprivation is a way to do that.

Some people give up a favorite food or a kind of entertainment for the season. During the season, this keeps us focused on God and on his love. And it makes Easter all that much sweeter, a time when we can feast on the things we have given up for a while.

(If you fast, do it safely! Don’t risk your health for this holy practice.)

Second, Lent is a great time to take a hard look at ourselves. What have we done wrong? What errors and sins do we need to repair? In what ways do we need to pay more attention to God? Are we really doing what Jesus said when he told us the most important things are to love God and to love our neighbors?

Third, Lent is a great time to spend time with holy scripture. You might like to read one of the Gospels over the season of Lent. Or perhaps you’ll want to read all 150 psalms. By reading the Bible, we remind ourselves of the great cosmic story of God’s love for us and for all people, and that helps us see how we can fulfill another of Jesus’ commandments, to love others as he loved us first.

Fourth, and perhaps most important, Lent is a time to pray. At a time when all of us, regardless of our political persuasion, can agree that the world seems to be spinning out of control, prayer keeps us anchored to the most important things. We can share our burdens, sorrows, fears, and regrets with our loving God. And we can share our hope and our joy, too.

Maybe we can even find quiet time to hear the "still, small voice" of God. We’ll rarely find our answers in people shouting at one another. But God can lead us on the way to his peace, his grace, and his mercy.

Christianity isn’t really a solo sport. If you can, find your way to a local church. If you can get there today, they might be observing Ash Wednesday. It’s a somber way to begin this season. A minister will put some ashes on your forehead in the shape of a cross. It’s a grim yet joyful reminder that we will all die one day, and for those of us who follow Jesus, he is the center of our lives and our hope.

I’m really looking forward to this quiet, restrained season of Lent. Amidst the pain and difficulty of this world, Lent will doubtless draw me back to love, hope, mercy, and grace. For Christians, this is everything.

