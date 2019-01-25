'Fortnite'– A parent’s rules of engagement

Now that we have established how wildly popular "Fortnite" is among tweens and teens, it's time to talk about ensuring that your child’s passion does not take possession.

First, don’t let fear foil you. Many parents shirk at the thought of monitoring certain games because gaming is unfamiliar territory. It is times like this that you should turn to your tween or teen for an explanation. The big bonus is that most kids find teaching their parents something they don’t know about an empowering experience.

While the idea of setting limits for your tween or teen may sound obvious, this multi-platform game presents many challenges to parents. Limiting use of the game console alone won’t do it. You’ll need to monitor the computer, smartphone and possibly the tablet too.

The optimal way to address concerns related to playing this battlefield game, is to have an interactive discussion about the rules of engagement thus, avoiding a war. I am a big believer that the best way to get kids to own the rules is to afford them the opportunity to write them.

Some kids need more support in coming up with the rules than others. This is usually dependent on factors such as age, maturity and insight. A major key to compliance is to be as specific as possible regarding rules. For example, if your tween offers that he should be allowed to play once homework is completed, it is important to specify how long he is allowed to play and until what time.

A quick review of research highlights that screen time too close to bedtime correlates with more difficulty getting to sleep which is associated with many other factors including poorer academic performance and even depression.

Stumped on what rules should be written? Here’s a quick list of common concerns:

When is play permitted (are permissible hours of operation dependent on day of the week. Weekday vs. weekend, for example)?

Are there limits on consecutive hours of play and/or daily total limits?

Where they can and cannot play (at home, at school, at a friend’s house etc.).

With whom (is your child’s definition of a ‘friend’ the same as yours)?

How are they communicating with other players (are you okay with your tween communicating live with a player they don’t personally know via the game console or a social media app such as Discord)?

By working with your tweens and teens to create rules and limits for "Fortnite" play, you can contently allow them to engage in carefree conquering.

