Forget COVID, flu. This virus is what you need to worry about in 2024

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Picture this: you're enjoying a delightful cruise vacation or attending a large family gathering when suddenly, a wave of nausea hits you. Could it be something you ate? Or perhaps it's the notorious Norovirus making an unwelcome appearance. This highly contagious bug may not be the life of the party, but understanding its pitfalls and how to avoid it can help keep your adventures on course.

Norovirus, aka Norwalk virus, named after a town in Norwalk, Ohio, where the first outbreak occurred in 1968, is a highly contagious virus that can wreak havoc on communities across America and worldwide. It’s an unpleasant nuisance whose impact is felt far and wide, infecting individuals of all ages and walks of life.

It’s like a silent intruder lurking in places from crowded restaurants to daycare centers to cruise ships. It spreads rapidly through contaminated food, water and surfaces. It’s spread through the fecal/oral route – so an infected person can pass viral particles to others or can contaminate surfaces. Despite its small size, Norovirus packs a powerful punch, causing symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps, with very little viral particles.

‘PARROT FEVER’ OUTBREAKS CAUSE 5 DEATHS IN EUROPE, SPARKING WARNINGS

We call it the "stomach flu." It’s extremely common between the months of December through April, but it can affect anyone, anytime, anywhere. The symptoms can be sudden and usually include vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pains. Sometimes body aches, fever and fatigue occur.

The symptoms usually last 1one to three days. The young, under age 5, pregnant women, elderly and those with medical conditions are at highest risk of complications which include severe dehydration, weakness, dizziness and confusion. There are more than 100,000 hospitalizations due to this virus every year.

It is highly infectious and one of the most common causes of food-borne illnesses worldwide. As a result of Norovirus, we have thousands of visits to emergency rooms and healthcare clinics every year. There is no specific cure for this virus. The treatment is hydration and supportive care.

Norovirus tends to rear its ugly head in cold temperatures, leading to seasonal outbreaks which overwhelm hospitals and clinics and disrupt daily life. Schools, cruise ships, day cares and workplaces have become battlegrounds in the fight against this viral menace.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Once Norovirus enters a community, its domino effect is swift. What starts as a single case can escalate into a full-blown outbreak, leaving a trail of illness in its wake. The virus’s ability to spread from person to person with alarming speed makes containment a challenge.

There is a story behind every statistic – a child missing school, parents calling in sick to work, an elderly person hospitalized with dehydration. Norovirus doesn’t discriminate, affecting people regardless of their age, location or socioeconomic status.

Its toll extends beyond physical illness, impacting mental health and productivity. Fortunately, it is self-limited, meaning it resolves without hospital care for most people. But nobody has time to be put out for three days.

The good news is there are easy steps you can take to protect yourself and your family. Steps that seem so easy, yet are not followed – which is why we have more than 21 million cases each year in our country and nearly 700 million cases worldwide.

It is highly infectious, one of the most common causes of food-borne illnesses worldwide. As a result of Norovirus, we have thousands of visits to emergency rooms and healthcare clinics every year. There is no specific cure for this virus. The treatment is hydration and supportive care.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Proper hand hygiene – washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Thorough cleaning of fruits and vegetables, disinfection of contaminated surfaces with a bleach solution and responsible food handling practices are essential weapons in the fight against the virus. Alcohol doesn’t work against this killing virus. Make sure you cook your shellfish well since Norovirus likes to harbor on leafy greens, fresh fruit and shellfish.

Norovirus may be a formidable adversary, but with knowledge, vigilance and collective action, we can weather the storm and emerge stronger and healthier by raising awareness, promoting prevention and supporting research efforts. Scientists are currently working towards a future where Norovirus no longer holds sway over our lives as we await treatment and preventative care like we have for Hepatitis A or typhoid.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM DR. JANETTE NESHEIWAT