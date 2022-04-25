What 'equity' has wrought

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just over a year ago, I wrote about the dangers of the left’s seemingly innocuous shift of vernacular from "equality" to "equity." Instead of pursuing the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s ideal of judging people by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin, the Biden administration committed to a different path.

Equity’s worldview, as I see it, starts with the proposition that the white majority is guilty of bigotry and oppression, and that all differential outcomes between groups are solely the result of that bigotry and oppression. Equity proponents therefore argue that retributive actions against the majority are necessary to correct those wrongs – we’ll get to that later.

So, what has the Biden administration done to achieve its goal of redistribution, driven by race-based victimization narratives that demonize entire groups, AKA "equity" since I last wrote on the topic?

First and foremost was the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown-Jackson. From the beginning, the administration said it was going to appoint a woman of color. Full stop. Not the best person for the job, not the most qualified person for the job; the only qualification in their mind was based on race and sex.

That is not to say, Justice Jackson was not qualified for the position, but it follows a pattern of treating groups of people differently based solely on race, as long as it serves their agenda. This is what we used to call racism, and those not blinded by identity politics still recognize it as such. Take for example the many members of the liberal media who underscored that Judge Jackson would be the: "First Black Supreme Court Justice", only to undercut and in many cases completely ignore the accomplishments of Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas.

This race-based hiring initiative is not just a qualification to be appointed to the highest court in the land. No, the Biden Administration has taken that misguided idea and applied it to almost all of their personnel decisions. Executive Order 14035 is littered with mandates to every Executive Agency and Department demanding that all recruitment; hiring; background investigation; promotion…performance evaluations… professional development programs; mentoring programs…internship, fellowship, and apprenticeship programs... pay and compensation policies; benefits...disciplinary or adverse actions, all be based on equity. Your background and skin color now determine your job performance, not how hard you work or how well you perform. Can you imagine if this was implemented in any other profession?

Another striking section from this Executive Order reads as follows: "implement workplace policies to prevent gender-based violence (including domestic violence, stalking, and sexual violence); and reasonable accommodations for employees who are members of religious minorities."

There is nothing innately sinister about that ordinance, but the administration’s implementation proves it was not designed to be enforced as written. The administration’s COVID vaccine requirement for federal workers did not make "reasonable accommodations" for those with a religious exemption. That decision was subsequently struck down by the Supreme Court with that as a partial basis. This is a perfect illustration of equity being used as an agenda implementation tool.

The Biden administration hasn’t just stopped at hiring, they continue to openly embed redistribution based on race into many aspects of Federal policymaking. Take for example the directive in Executive Order 13985, "each agency must assess whether, and to what extent, its programs and policies perpetuate systemic barriers to opportunities and benefits for people of color and other underserved groups."

The administration was once again struck down in court for its equity based COVID-relief distribution policies, awarding farmers and restaurant owners’ relief funds only if they are determined "socially disadvantaged," which under the Biden administration guidelines set out in the aforementioned Executive Orders, are defined as "Black/African American, American Indian, Alaskan Native Hispanic/Latino, Asian or Pacific Islander".

These policies directly contradict affirmative action, a Supreme Court ruling that deemed no person can be excluded from a spot in a university based on their race. Denying restaurant owners and farmers aid based solely on their race is obviously contrary to that precedent and the basis for the court’s injunction on this policy. Distributing government benefits and burdens based on the accident of race or gender is guaranteed to produce resentment among the disfavored group.

These policies have had a vast and immediate effect on the population. A man recently walked into a New York City subway and opened fire on innocent passengers. The man, Frank James, has posted numerous videos on social media decrying America as a racist nation, and that sensible violence is the only way to give justice to Black Americans. In February BLM activist and member of Black-militia movements like "Lion of Judah Armed Forces" Quintez Brown tried to assassinate a candidate for mayor of Louisville. Brown had expressed similar racist sentiments and a need for action in the lead up to the attack.

No wonder there is a rise in violent black nationalists in this country, the mainstream media preaches oppression only seeking to draw out the division in society. Policies like equity only reinforce that narrative, inspiring people to hate America and its values of hard work and equality, instead of embracing them.

We as a society need not adopt these divisive ideas. It is up to us, the American people, to choose the path of love and reconciliation rather than retribution.