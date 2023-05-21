Expand / Collapse search
The Durham report: Here's how we restore accountability and rule of law

Unfortunately, the results of the Durham report were 20 years in the making

Brett L. Tolman
By Brett L. Tolman | Fox News
Corruption and lies by the U.S. government were exposed last week in a nonpartisan, 300-page report by John Durham, one of the most apolitical prosecutors in the nation. Without skipping a beat (or a mainstream media channel), those in power are doing their best to downplay the damning account as a political hoax. But the truth is that the FBI played fast and loose, and every American should be weary of the consequences.

There’s no ignoring the facts of the Durham report, which concludes there was no evidence of collusion to justify the investigation into Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, and both the FBI and DOJ were found to have failed in upholding their duty to adhere strictly to the law. 

Unfortunately, these results were 20 years in the making when James Comey and Robert Mueller testified to Congress. I was there, and I can remember their reassurances to lawmakers and the public that expanding the power of the FBI (through the Patriot Act and FISA) would not lead to Americans being wrongfully investigated or surveilled. 

John durham special counsel

John Durham's report concludes there was no evidence of collusion to justify the investigation into Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, and both the FBI and DOJ failed in upholding their duty to adhere strictly to the law. (Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)

It's a haunting look back. Over the years, Comey, Mueller and the FBI took more and more power with less transparency and accountability. It was inevitable that the Clinton campaign would use them and the CIA, DOJ, AG, VP and POTUS to make a hoax look like reality and take down a political opponent. 

DURHAM REPORT REVEALED CORRUPTION THAT COULD MEAN THIS STUNNER FOR TRUMP IN 2024

It takes little imagination to think that there aren’t FBI agents (or other government law enforcement) with similar axes to grind against Americans outside the public eye. This is the mechanism for any of them to interfere with our rights without due cause and even less oversight.

It is also crucial for us all to understand and recognize that unchecked power and lack of accountability, as seen with the FBI and Comey's and Mueller’s assurances, can easily lead to abuse and wrongful investigations against any American citizen.

FILE - In this Thursday, June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey is urging voters to support Democrats in November's midterm elections. Comey says on Twitter that the "Republican Congress has proven incapable of fulfilling the Founders' design that 'Ambition must ... counteract ambition.'" (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite/File)

Over the years, the FBI under James Comey and Robert Mueller took more and more power with less transparency and accountability. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Ignoring certain experts and witnesses, not corroborating certain evidence, and forcing information to fit a pre-determined narrative is not something confined to this investigation or even the FBI. Confirmation bias prejudicing criminal investigations is a much broader problem, which serves to undermine the rights and safety of all Americans.

DURHAM REPORT EXPOSES MEDIA'S TYRANNY OF LIES

Looking back, it is disturbing to see how the Clinton campaign and Democrat leadership utilized various agencies to create this hoax, while simultaneously dismissing legitimate evidence of corruption and crime related to the Biden family, such as Hunter Biden’s laptop or evidence from informants like Tony Bobulinski. 

Rep. Tim Burchett on Hunter Biden probe: 'There should be no stone left unturned' Video

Upon taking office, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland should have installed an independent investigator to thoroughly explore all the Biden family corruption accusations, which include but are not limited to Hunter Biden. Today, removing politics from the equation, Congress should establish a commission and must immediately issue subpoenas to individuals involved, hold congressional hearings, and expose the truth. And, based on Durham’s findings, hearings alone are clearly insufficient without purposeful policy changes and new laws.

The Durham report also revealed a significant reliance on leads provided or funded by Trump's political opponents. Despite the absence of concrete evidence, the highest levels of government allowed the Crossfire Hurricane investigation to persist. Essentially, this represents the weaponization of the federal government against a political opponent.

President Biden and son Hunter Biden are seen at the White House

President Biden and Hunter Biden attend the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House on April 10, 2023. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Juxtaposing the Russian collusion with Hunter Biden’s laptop and Biden family international financial deals is basically a hoax being pedaled and pushed as reality with the reality of corruption and crime being peddled as a hoax. What kind of confidence can any of us have in our government?

It is rare to have a whistleblower in the DOJ, FBI or IRS. And while federal agencies are reacting very swiftly to try to protect themselves, have no doubt, other whistleblowers are watching and listening. This is just the tip of the iceberg, and it must stop here. 

Remove the politics and watch this week’s hearings of the House Judiciary Committee closely. We must reinstitute accountability, transparency and the rule of law to protect every American citizen’s inalienable rights. 

Brett Tolman is a former U.S. attorney and the executive director of Right on Crime