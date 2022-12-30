If you 'dream big' 2023 can be the year you always wanted

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

What would make this a dream year for you? A dream job, a dream trip, a dream fulfilled. Or have you lost sight of your dream? Do you have no idea what your dream is or how you would even fulfill it.

Too many know what they don't want but can't identify what they do want. If you can't name what you hope for or if you've lost sight of the dream that used to excite you, what will motivate you to pursue your dream?

It's never too late to dream big. It doesn't matter when you start dreaming, it only matters that you dream and then make those dreams happen. No matter what age you are or where you are in life, you can always chase your dreams.

But if you don’t, you will regret it. What we regret most is not what we’ve done but what we didn’t do. Cornell University psychologists surveyed hundreds of participants in six studies asking them to name their biggest regret in life. Seventy-six percent said it was not fulfilling their ideal self.

The researchers identified three elements that make up a person’s sense of self. Your actual self consists of the qualities you believe you possess. Your "ought" self is the person you feel you should be with your responsibilities and obligations. And your ideal self is made up of the qualities you want to have.

‘Some’ day is code for no day. Start today and you can have the most fulfilling year of your life.

In other words, when it comes to our dreams and aspirations, we fail to act on them and then later in life we are filled with regret about it. We are quicker to take steps to rectify failures with our responsibilities and obligations than to fulfill our dreams and goals.

In the short-term we regret our actions more than our inactions but in the long-term it is the inaction that leads to greater regret. It’s vital to act on our hopes and dreams. Putting them off indefinitely will positively lead to regret later.

Your dream is what you want to do rather than what you are currently doing. Dreams challenge us with possibilities beyond our resources or abilities. Pursuing your dream can make you uncomfortable getting outside your comfort zone.

But without a dream your heart is listless and lifeless, your work is drudgery and discipline. Dreams excite the imagination, imagination sparks inspiration and inspiration move you to action.

Your dream is born from a strong desire to do something or be something. It is congruent with your greatest strengths and consistent with your values. It defines the difference you want to make with your life and gives you powerful energy and internal motivation.

There is always an investment of time to see your dream fulfilled. And it requires intense focus. A dream takes confidence, courage and consistency. It doesn’t just happen; you must work for it.

Friends may tell you to relax and enjoy life as it is. They may mean well but if you listen to them, you won’t see your dream fulfilled. You need friends who are big encouragers. Who believes in you and your dream.

Some people may try to hinder your dream through criticism and discouragement. But don’t let it stop you. Your dream may tap into their insecurities and they react with words of criticism or take steps to discourage you.

Act despite the opposition. Let the pursuit of your dream shape you. The pain will make you more compassionate, the struggle will make you more patient, the support will make you humbler.

I have been working on a dream for years. I’m the closest I’ve ever been to seeing it fulfilled. After all this time I’m just one more step away. It’s so exciting to think this may be the year my dream finally comes true.

The time to start on your dream is now. This is your year. Some day is code for no day. Start today and you can have the most fulfilling year of your life. Make this the year you act on your dreams.

No regrets.

