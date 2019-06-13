Dr. Nicole Saphier: Why Biden's vow to 'cure cancer' if elected received so much backlash

In 2019, there will be an estimated 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,880 cancer deaths in the United States. That number accounts for more American deaths than from the entirety of World War I and World War II combined.

Nearly every person has either been diagnosed with cancer or knows someone who has. Presidential candidate Joe Biden has too suffered from the devastating effects of a cancer diagnosis in a loved one. Joe Biden’s son, Joseph (Beau) Biden III, an Iraq War veteran and a Bronze Star recipient, died of a brain tumor at the age of 46. He underwent treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy and radiation to combat cancer.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GMB), the same brain cancer Beau Biden and Sen. John McCain died from, is the most aggressive brain cancer. Currently, there is no know preventive measures nor is there definitive treatment for the cancer once discovered. Despite maximum treatment, the cancer usually recurs. The most common length of survival following diagnosis is 12 to 15 months, with fewer than 3 percent to 5 percent of people surviving longer than five years. Needless to say, we are far from curing this type of cancer.

JOE BIDEN PROMISES TO 'CURE CANCER' IF ELECTED PRESIDENT

In the 2016 State of the Union Address, President Barack Obama acknowledged that in addition to private and international funding, federal participation in the fight against cancer is crucial. He did this by calling on Vice President Biden to lead the new Cancer Moonshot initiative, dedicated to dramatically accelerate efforts to prevent, diagnose, and treat cancer. The vice president, as a result of a family tragedy, used his platform quite admirably to underscore the importance of cancer research toward the goal of developing new therapies that may have helped his son have a better quality of life and increased his chance of survival.

The initiative was about fundamentally doing two things: to bring forth a sense of urgency doubling the rate of progress, to do in five years what would normally take 10. And secondly, to come up with a new strategy for this fight.

The legislation dedicated $1.8 billion for cancer research over seven years. Although it is no longer a White House initiative, the cancer moonshot is still supported by federal funds to the National Cancer Institute. The not-for-profit Biden Foundation also launched a separate private sector cancer initiative in the quest to find a cure for cancer.

However, the term “curing cancer” is an antiquated misnomer that brings little to the progress in our cancer battle. Because of this misconception, the Democratic candidate received a wave of backlash after his comments this week at a political rally where he said, “I've worked so hard in my career, that I promise you, if I'm elected president you're gonna see the single most important thing that changes America, we're gonna cure cancer."

Long have we touted the hope to one day “cure cancer.” However, we now know that the term “cancer” is not just one disease but hundreds of diseases. Through extensive research and academic perseverance, we have recognized that our behavior and surrounding environment contribute to our likelihood of getting cancer in addition to many genetic factors. Our centuries of research have enabled us to identify oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes that are damaged by chemicals or radiation which can lead to cancer. For example, the 1990s discovery of two genes that cause some breast cancers, BRCA1 and BRCA2, was a major step forward because these genes can be used to identify people who have a higher risk of developing breast and other various cancers.

Joe Biden himself questioned whether there was a link between the toxins found in smoke from burning waste at U.S. military installations in Iraq could have played a significant role in causing not only his sons but other veterans’ cancer. In fact, Biden’s highlighted a concern of whether the health of some U.S. military personnel was compromised by environmental exposures at overseas bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.

But the dichotomy of the cancer “cure” initiative comes as the parallel push for single-payer health care emerges from the Democratic Party. The innovation that America witnesses is directly related to the pharmaceutical companies and private sector investors who play an active role in the world of medical research and development philanthropy.

Just last month AstraZeneca pledged nearly $6 billion to collaborate with Daiichi Sankyo, a Japanese company to bring forth a novel medication that is showing remarkable promise in treating the most aggressive form of breast cancer. Without this capitalistic collaboration, it is likely these “cures” would not be brought to market. Rather, the federal contributions to the industry will be funneled to a single-payer system that may put a plastic insurance card in the wallet but certainly will not provide the care the Moonshot was looking for.

Public health systems like those in the United Kingdom and Canada may have single payer health but they have lower cancer survival rates. If the socialistic health system is as incredible as many of the Democratic candidates claim, then why do half a million medical tourists fly away from their home countries to receive their medical care in the United States? Ironically, even the few socialized systems with higher life expectancy (largely because of healthier lifestyle choices), depend on American innovation to further their health systems.

We aren’t searching for a “cure” for cancer. Joe Biden himself knows that. Cancer is much more all-encompassing and is a strong balance of prevention, early detection and targeted treatment. Rather than political posturing on the campaign trail, it would behoove us all to hear, if elected, how they will work to lower drug prices, increase privatization of the VA Health System and further innovative medical development and public access. If this sounds familiar it should, President Trump has made behind scenes efforts to do such things but just like Rome wasn’t built in four years, neither will health care reform.