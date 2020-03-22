Deroy Murdock: The media's China syndrome

‘Why do you keep calling this the ‘Chinese virus?’” visibly angry ABC News White House correspondent Cecilia Vega demanded of President Donald J. Trump during Wednesday’s press conference with his COVID-19 task force. “There are reports of dozens of incidents of bias against Chinese Americans in this country,” she seethed. “People say it’s racist.”

“It’s not racist at all,” President Trump replied. “No. Not at all. It comes from China. That’s why. It comes from China.” He added: “China tried to say at one point — maybe they stopped now — that it was caused by American soldiers. That can’t happen. It’s not going to happen — not as long as I’m president.”

Moments later, PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor asked Trump: “Do you think using the term ‘Chinese virus’ — that puts Asian Americans at risk, that people might target them?”

“No, not at all,” President Trump responded. “No, not at all. I think they probably would agree with it 100 percent. It comes from China. There’s nothing not to agree on.”

Before Vega, Alcindor, and their brethren in the media again accuse President Trump of COVID-19-related racism, they should focus on the racism associated with so many other diseases.

