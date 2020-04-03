Deroy Murdock: In coronavirus battle, Trump has worked tirelessly and creatively

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"The most incompetent and uninformed president in history has led the federal government into the worst emergency response to a pandemic that we have ever seen in this country," MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell ranted on March 12. “More people are sick in America tonight, because Donald Trump is president. More people are dead and dying in America tonight because Donald Trump is president.”

According to Sen. Bernie Sanders (Socialist, Vt.), “The current administration is largely incompetent, and its incompetence and recklessness has [sic] threatened the lives of many people.”

Time magazine snarled: "Faced with the most dangerous threat to American life since at least the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the 45th president made matters worse."

Not to be outdone, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., sank to new depths on CNN when she basically accused President Trump of negligent homicide: “As the president fiddles, people are dying.”

As of Wednesday, April 1 at 11:53 p.m., Johns Hopkins University reported 216,515 COVID-19 cases in America, with 5,119 deaths and 8,593 recoveries. These rapidly changing figures are grim, especially with the U.S. now suffering the world’s highest coronavirus caseload. But how does the data compare with overseas? How is a nation with 332 million people managing against, say, China, from where COVID-19 crawled, population 1.4 billion?

Social scientists would gauge these disparate figures as they would evaluate nations along other key metrics, such as GDP: on a per capita basis. Using Johns Hopkins’ priceless and highly televised COVID-19 website and the CIA World Factbook’s population forecasts for July 2020, one easily can judge America’s relative international performance against this invisible enemy.

