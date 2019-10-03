Expand / Collapse search
OPINION
Published

Deroy Murdock: Media often ignore Trump's outreach to racial minorities

Deroy Murdock
By Deroy Murdock | National Review
Democratic 2020 candidates slam President Trump as a racist at presidential debate in Houston; reaction from Fox News contributor Deroy Murdock, syndicated columnist and contributing editor for National Review Online.

If President Trump addresses 50,000 Indians, and the major-network news shows ignore him, does he make a sound?

This rhetorical question has real-world significance given the media’s "Big Lie" that Donald Trump is an immigrant-hating racist and anti-Semite. Leftist presidential contenders parrot this mendacious garbage around the clock.

“We’ve got a president right now who is a racist,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., claimed in a Sept. 21 speech. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said in August, "We have a president that [sic] contributes his bigoted, racist rhetoric."

Meanwhile, the old-guard media cover-up President Trump’s outreach to immigrants, blacks, Jews, and others whom actual bigots bash.

At least three significant events demonstrate how the big media bury Trump’s bridge-building and, thus, keep the U.S. in a divided, racially explosive rage.

