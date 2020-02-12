Deroy Murdock: Iowa was disaster in Democratic Party's meltdown

Iowa's caucuses were an epic fail for Democrats. The party that is desperate to control every American’s health care options, energy purchases, consumer decisions, and much more could not smoothly stage a caucus and count its votes.

As The Washington Post’s Marc Thiessen explained, Democrats created a balloting system so needlessly convoluted that it spun them into a nearly terminal tizzy. Even worse, arrogant Democrats rejected the Department of Homeland Security’s offer to test this technology’s security and reliability.

Democrats were so busy hallucinating about nonexistent Russian collusion and obsessing over Ukraine-o-rama that they never noticed the electoral fiasco ticking like a briefcase bomb, right beneath their upturned noses.

This unmitigated catastrophe should strip Democrats of the right to claim that they have any idea what they’re doing. This fine mess confirms yet again that virtually everything the Democrats touch turns to manure.

Democrats’ impeachment gambit was supposed to drive President Trump from office or, more likely, leave him savaged on the floor, slowly bleeding, with his reelection plans in tatters.

Instead, the U.S. Senate acquitted Trump after House Democrats, with zero Republican concurrence, voted Dec.18 to charge the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. But rather than a political hemorrhage, hapless Democrats gave him a transfusion.

