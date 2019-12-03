Deroy Murdock: Impeaching Trump will hurt Democrats more than him

Having demanded Donald J. Trump’s impeachment ever since Election Night 2016, Democrats are on the verge of getting what they want. They’ll be sorry.

The Democrats’ “bombshell” hearings fizzled like wet firecrackers. Hypnotic witnesses expressed policy and stylistic differences with President Trump but failed to tie him to any impeachable offense.

The RealClear Politics Nov. 10 multiple-poll average — two days before Rep. Adam “Torquemada” Schiff, D-Calif., began impeachment hearings — showed that 51 percent of Americans supported impeachment and 42 percent objected.

After two weeks of testimony and cross-examination, momentum shifted.

Thursday’s RealClear Politics average clocked impeachment at a non-majority 49 percent support, while opposition grew to 44 percent. Thirst for impeachment had shrunk from a 9 percent margin to 5 percent.

