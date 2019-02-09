Deroy Murdock: Did a Trump robot really deliver the State of the Union speech?

Where was President Donald Trump during Tuesday’s State of the Union address? The racist, sexist, immigrant-hating, cruel, anti-Semitic, divisive monster who is denounced continuously by his Democrat/media/Left critics was AWOL. My theory? He was sequestered in an undisclosed location and replaced with an advanced animatronic device.

Unlike the Trump whose dark portrait the Left paints daily, this amazingly lifelike invention offered stirring words that should soothe blacks, women, immigrants, the infirm, Jews, and millions of Americans who desire national unity.

Every day, Trump’s detractors call him a racist. “We have a president who is racist,” Senator Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio) insisted Sunday on NBC News. But the Trump-like apparatus spoke touchingly about granting clemency to Alice Johnson, a black woman who had been imprisoned for nearly 22 years for a nonviolent, first-time drug conviction. Johnson wiped tears from her eyes as she sat with the first family in the House gallery. He also movingly introduced a black man named Matthew Charles, the first inmate released after President Trump signed the FIRST STEP Act, a criminal-justice-reform bill that, the Trump contraption explained, “reformed sentencing laws that have wrongly and disproportionately harmed the African-American community.” He added: “Matthew, on behalf of all Americans: Welcome home.”

Trump also is called a sexist, at least. Senator Bernie Sanders (Socialist, Vt.) last October called him “the most racist, sexist, homophobic, bigoted president in history.”

Hmmmm . . .

“All Americans can be proud that we have more women in the work force than ever before,” the well-oiled Trump machine said. “As part of our commitment to improving opportunity for women everywhere, this Thursday we are launching the first ever government-wide initiative focused on economic empowerment for women in developing countries.”

