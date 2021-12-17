Why Democrats have a brighter future than Republicans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you believe the headlines from CNN: "Rising prices and empty store shelves spell danger for Biden and Democrats." Or from Politico: "Biden tries, stumbles, selling his domestic agenda into existence." Or from The Hill: "Troubles pile up for Biden" (so much for the liberal media).

Or if you believe the GOP’s message of doom and gloom for the Democrat party, you might expect many of us on the left to be looking for a bridge to jump off of any day now.

But I’m not only a Democrat, I’m also a realist. And I believe in facts, more than I do in headlines. Here’s why I think Democrats have a brighter future than Republicans believe they do:

APPROVAL RATINGS

The president’s approval rating is in the 40’s and if history plays out, that would translate to dozens of Democrats losing their seats in the House in the midterm elections next November. After all, Republicans only need to net five seats to take back the House; one in the Senate.

But in election terms, the midterms are a lifetime away. And once you have hit rock bottom, there’s only one way to go, and that’s up. And if recent polls are to be believed, Biden’s approval ratings are starting to move in the right direction. Many polls, including our own Fox News poll, show him up from 44 percent to 47 percent since the middle of November.

COVID

Although we are currently seeing (and will most likely see for weeks or months to come), an up tick in Covid cases due to the latest Omicron variant, we are also seeing this latest mutation does not lead to a high number of deaths and hospitalizations.

Currently, 72 percent of Americans received at least one shot of a Covid vaccine. By this time next year even more people will be fully vaccinated or will have had a booster shot. As time moves forward, so will we with Covid and it’s variants being a part of our daily lives. That will mean less or loosening of restrictions and mandates and a move toward life more normal as we knew it prior to this pandemic.

COSTS

Gas : According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, gas prices are $3.34 per national average – that’s over a dollar higher than this time last year. But prices are lower than they were just a few weeks ago. In January prices are expected to fall to $3.01 a gallon and will be down to $2.88 or lower next year. So there will be relief at the gas pump.

: According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, gas prices are $3.34 per national average – that’s over a dollar higher than this time last year. But prices are lower than they were just a few weeks ago. In January prices are expected to fall to $3.01 a gallon and will be down to $2.88 or lower next year. So there will be relief at the gas pump. Goods/Supply Chain: Due to the pandemic, corporations increased prices of goods. And due to supply chain issues, there have also been increases in costs of shipping, like container rates or trucking fees. Once our lives normalize, and we aren’t stuck in our homes shopping like addicts on Amazon, we won’t see or feel such delays or price increases as we are now. Also, with the Biden Administration’s push to Buy American, we hopefully won’t have to rely on a container to bring our goods from overseas because hopefully we will be buying those made right here at home.

AMERICA’S PERCEPTION

I always say that it’s not the reality of what is happening economically or socially in our nation, it’s America’s or the voter’s perception of that reality. The perception (via the polls) shows a lack of confidence, or more so blame, toward this administration for things they aren’t happy with.

But when American’s start feeling the results from Democratic legislation that’s been passed or will soon be passed, their lives will change and so will their attitudes. With the Infrastructure Bill, Americans will see noticeable changes in roads, bridges, and broadband. Once the Build Back Better plan passes, and I believe it will, despite Sen. Joe Manchin's declaration on Sunday that he would vote against the bill as written, they will feel relief with more access to and lower prices for child care, prescription drug prices and family leave.

INFLATION

Inflation is real. It’s here to stay, but not forever. You might not like (or believe) the word "transitory;" well, how about the word temporary? The Federal Reserve is already taking aggressive measures to combat inflation. Wall Street must like it because stocks rallied and rose this week. They plan to phase out their large scale bond buying program faster than initially planned. Ending the bond purchases earlier would pave the way for them to raise interest rates next year which will help to combat this inflation.

How about some headlines you aren’t hearing because they’re being overshadowed by the message of gloom and doom from the Republicans and the so-called liberal media?

Infrastructure and Build Back Better loved by Americans. Over 60% support these pieces of legislation

Unemployment drops to 4.2%

As a result of the Biden efforts many businesses were kept afloat during this pandemic

Democrats take a victory lap as they pass Voting Rights Reform

Child Povery cut in half

The above statements are all true, and are all accomplishments of this administration and a majority Democrat House and Senate. Once Americans see and feel the effects of what Democrats fought long and hard for, you’ll see the polls change and who they cast their votes for.