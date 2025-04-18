The Democrats' priority problem: Margaritas flow while Americans are left to suffer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats love to accuse Republicans of politicizing current events, yet that’s exactly what they spent the last week doing. They’re spinning a wild narrative built on falsehoods, while conveniently ignoring the evidence on record.

Let’s start with the facts: Kilmar Abrego Garcia was not deported mistakenly. That was a lie inserted in a legal brief by a since-fired Department of Justice (DOJ) lawyer. In 2019, not one, but two courts ruled that he was a member of MS-13 and in the country illegally. During a bond hearing, the immigration judge found that Abrego Garcia presented a danger to his community and that he failed to refute the evidence affirming his membership in MS-13. Despite Democrats’ claims to the contrary, Garcia has received due process – his case has been reviewed and denied multiple times.

Garcia is not just some "Maryland" man, nor is he the picture-perfect husband and father that the media portrays. He is an El Salvadoran national with a violent criminal history and ties to a designated terrorist group. As of February 6, 2025, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Attorney General Pam Bondi officially designated MS-13 as a foreign terrorist organization under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). Since that designation, Garcia no longer has any legal basis to remain in the United States or seek further immigration relief.

The recent district court order that attempted to command the return of Garcia from El Salvador is itself unlawful. In fact, any judicial order that forces the Executive Branch to engage with a foreign power in a certain way is unconstitutional. Foreign policy is conducted by the president – not the courts – and no federal judge has the constitutional authority to dictate how the president engages with foreign nations. Yet, that’s exactly what this order attempted to do.

While Democrats continue to chant "bring him home," they ignore this key fact: Garcia is an El Salvadoran citizen. He was not returned to El Salvador against court orders, he was removed pursuant to longstanding legal and national security principles. Indeed, the immigration judge that granted Garcia statutory withholding of removal to El Salvador did so due to a credible fear of persecution – not because Garcia had legal status in the U.S. This form of relief does not grant a person residency, nor does it override national security concerns. On top of all that, once MS-13 was designated a terrorist group, Garcia immediately became ineligible for any immigration relief.

Democrats continue to spend all their political capital on an illegal alien with ties to a designated terrorist organization, rather than standing up for their own constituents – American citizens. Case in point: in the first 50 days of the Trump administration, Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) made 32,809 enforcement arrests, including more than 14,111 convicted criminals and over 1,000 criminal gang members. Instead of celebrating those wins, Democrats have remained silent on the topic of border security.

When given the opportunity to protect Americans by supporting the Laken Riley Act—a commonsense bill that strengthens penalties for criminal illegal aliens—35 Democrats in the Senate and 156 Democrats in the House voted against it.

Where was Senator Chuck Schumer’s outrage when a 92-year-old woman was raped and murdered in Queens in 2020 by an illegal alien from Guyana who had already been arrested and released due to sanctuary policies? Where was Senator Richard Blumenthal when Casey Chadwick was murdered in 2015 by Jean Jacques, an illegal alien from Haiti with a prior attempted murder conviction?

Perhaps the most shocking example is Senator Chris Van Hollen, who traveled thousands of miles and potentially spent thousands of taxpayer dollars to enjoy a round of margaritas with a violent criminal. In the past week, dozens of Democratic lawmakers have spent more time tweeting about Garcia than they’ve ever spent honoring or even acknowledging any of the victims in their own districts.

Time and time again, Democrats show compassion only when illegal alien immigrants are victims, but they resist every effort to prosecute and prevent crimes committed by them. Rather than acknowledging the steps that President Trump has taken to secure the country, they remain fixated on spinning false narratives and undermining his administration at every turn.

If Democratic lawmakers spent even a fraction of their energy defending American victims as they have defending Garcia, perhaps senseless tragedies like the murder of Laken Riley and Rachel Morin could have been prevented. Democrats’ priorities are clear. Fortunately, so are the facts: Garcia’s removal was not only justified—it was overdue.