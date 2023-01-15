Democrats hold inhumane and indefensible positions on life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wednesday’s passage of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act in the House of Representatives elicited a predictable yet inexplicable chorus of criticism from pro-abortion Democrats.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called the bill part of an "extreme anti-choice agenda." Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., echoed Pelosi’s sentiments, suggesting the vote to protect babies born alive after a botched abortion represented "extremist views on women’s health."

Ironically, it’s the leftists in the abortion industry who represent the most extreme positions on any of the hot-button issues in America today. In fact, the NRA supports more restrictions on guns than leftists do on abortion. Abortion zealots are absolute in their defense of a so-called right to terminate the life of children in the womb. They’re supporting infanticide and don’t even apologize for doing so.

The 210 Democrats who voted against medical care for newborn babies hold an inhumane, inconceivable and indefensible position. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., who voted against the bill, called the legislation "extremist, dangerous and unnecessary."

Try telling that to the newborn baby struggling to breathe on a table after almost being aborted.

I must ask: What’s so extreme about wanting to require doctors to treat a baby?

Bonamici is basically suggesting that if a woman or her doctor want to be able to kill her child, it doesn’t matter if the child is inside or outside her womb. And never mind the Hippocratic oath, which doctors take and swear to abide by, including the pledge to "do no harm or injustice" to patients.

Since the reversal of Roe last June, a state-by-state battle for life has been sweeping across the country. Nearly half of states have or will have some measures of protection for preborn children, if not full bans on abortion altogether. But HR 26 enshrines into law a basic and fundamental federal civil right of action for parents, ensuring that doctors will not simply turn their backs on innocent and helpless newborn babies.

Debates about abortion have been raging for more than half-a-century in America. Politics is intrinsically contentious and bitter partisan battles have become the norm. But what type of country have we become when a near majority of elected representatives support the cold-blooded murder of innocent babies – even those already born? The very same people who vote to protect seals and the eggs of bald eagles have no problem with a doctor letting fully formed and breathing babies die on a cold table.

The battle to protect innocent life has been going on for so long that the left’s talking points are downright predictable and consistently wrong. Abortion rights advocates regularly use soft words to describe the dark deeds associated with the murder of pre-born children. As we did this past week, we’ll hear leftists talk about women’s "reproductive health" or their support of a "pro-choice" agenda. But in the end, they’re supporting the unfettered killing of innocent children in the womb, precious infants who will never see a sunrise or the Earth’s blue sky.

Those of us within the pro-life community are committed to championing the sanctity of life and working tirelessly to serve mothers who often find themselves in what seems like an almost impossible situation. We know from our research that many women pursue abortion because they feel alone and helpless. In reality, there is an army of people eager to help them during and after their pregnancy.

I applaud the passage of HR 26, and believe this victory makes clear that lawmakers who continue advocating for the protection and expansion of abortion are finding it harder and harder to hide from their untenable and indefensible positions.